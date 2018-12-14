TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS IN NEW JERSEY

NBA Trade Rumors Trevor Ariza Lakers Rockets Suns Hawks

Matt Burke | Dec 14, 2018
Suns Lakers Hawks Rockets
Trevor Ariza. Getty Images

There’s bound to be a few trades before the New Year in the NBA and Suns forward Trevor Ariza looks like the most likely candidate to be changing locations. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor spoke about a potential four-team trade involving the Lakers, Suns, Rockets and Hawks on The Ringer Thursday night.

Kevin O’Connor: December 15th is the first day that teams are able to trade players that they signed in the summer, which means guys like Trevor Ariza are available and Carmelo Anthony are available. Trevor Ariza is the most immediate guy that’s been in conversations. The noise right now is that the Lakers are the No. 1 team for Trevor Ariza. Is that a move that swings things for the Lakers at all? Is this just LeBron James wanting his old vet?

Danny Chau: I think it’s more like, ‘Get me a guy who’s been there. Get me a guy who knows what playoff pressure feels like. Get me a guy who’s solid across three positions and is solid defensively.

Kevin O’Connor: Shams reported that Houston would be the third team in a deal for Ariza, where KCP would go to Houston. Ariza would go to the Lakers, and then Phoenix would get something in the deal. Something I heard earlier in the week is that Atlanta would then take on the Brandon Knight contract with a draft pick. So they could be the fourth team. And when you look at Atlanta I wonder what could they send to Phoenix?

I’m looking at somebody like Jeremy Lin because Phoenix does need a point guard desperately. Lin could stabilize that team. He’s having a solid year off the bench behind Trae Young.

Bet with your head, not over it. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.