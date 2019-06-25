NFL betting previews Cincinnati Bengals: Cincy to surprise?

The Bengals finally bid farewell to head coach Marvin Lewis after 16 years and brought in 35-year-old Zac Taylor to help guide them from endless mediocrity into a true contender.

The sports betting public is not too optimistic about Taylor being able to do so, however, as right now at MetroBet.us/Sugar they are tied with the Cardinals and Dolphins for having the worst odds at winning the most games in the NFL this season at a whopping +30000. They are +600 to win the “least amount of games” at MetroBet.us/Sugar (promo code: METROBET).

Crazy as it may sound, that may be worth taking a flier on. Taylor was an assistant the past two years under another head coach young-in, Sean McVay. Two years ago, McVay took over the Rams from Jeff Fisher (who wore out his welcome over the better part of a decade much like Lewis) and immediately turned a seemingly mediocre roster into a bon a fide title contender. The Rams were 4-12 in 2016 under Fisher (and interim head coach John Fassel), and then went 11-5 in McVay’s first year. Last year, the Rams made another leap – earning the best record in the NFL with a 13-3 mark.

Of course, the odds that Taylor is McVay 2.0 are low. When does lightning ever strike twice in these type of scenarios?

But again – put a buck or two on the Bengals right now at MetroBet.us/Sugar and you could wind up looking like a genius six months from now. With +30000 odds on a $2 bet, you could win $600. A $10 bet would get you a $3,010 payout.

The odds of that happening are far better than the odds of you winning the lottery.

All told, Cincinnati’s roster is far from ghastly. They still have excellent skill position players in AJ Green, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon.

You can bank on Green having a monster bounceback season under a new, offensive-minded head coach in Taylor. The fact that Green is also entering his contract year doesn’t hurt either.