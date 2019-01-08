NFL Mock Draft Packers Seahawks Raiders go WR Steelers RB

It is looking more and more like the Cardinals will take Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa with the top overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Barring a team jumping up into the top five, which is not out of the question, it is also looking like the Giants will land Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the sixth pick. The rest of the draft is still very much up in the air.
Some skill position players that will go in either the first or second round are Ohio State WR Parris Campbell, Alabama RB Damien Harris and Ole Miss WR AJ Brown. We like them to go to the Packers, Steelers and Seahawks respectively in our latest mock.
As for the quarterback position, we have Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins heading to the Giants and Duke signal-caller Daniel Jones falling to the Patriots. Expect Jon Gruden and the Raiders to possibly look at a quarterback as well as it is not for certain if Gruden is in love with Derek Carr. Should Missouri’s Drew Lock be available late in the first round expect the Raiders to take the plunge.
1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE, Kentucky
3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
4. Oakland Raiders: Devin White, LB, LSU
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
8. Detroit Lions: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
9. Buffalo Bills: Albert Okwuegbunan, TE, Missouri
10. Denver Broncos: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan
11. Cincinnati Bengals: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
12. Green Bay Packers: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
13. Miami Dolphins: Raekwon Davis, DE, Alabama
14. Atlanta Falcons: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida
15. Washington Redskins: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
16. Carolina Panthers: Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
17. Cleveland Browns: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
18. Minnesota Vikings: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College
19. Tennessee Titans: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
21. Seattle Seahawks: AJ Brown, WR, Ole Miss
22. Baltimore Ravens: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State
23. Houston Texans: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
24. Oakland Raiders: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
25. Philadelphia Eagles: DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia
26. Indianapolis Colts: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
27. Oakland Raiders: Irv Smith Jr, TE, Alabama
28. Los Angeles Chargers: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College
29. New England Patriots: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
30. Los Angeles Rams: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
32. Green Bay Packers: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
33. Arizona Cardinals: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
34. Indianapolis Colts: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
35. Oakland Raiders: N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
36. San Francisco 49ers: Jonathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
37. New York Giants: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
38. Jacksonville Jaguars: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan
40. Buffalo Bills: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
41. Denver Broncos: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida
42. Cincinnati Bengals: Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
43. Detroit Lions: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
44. Green Bay Packers: D’Andre Walker, LB, Georgia
45. Atlanta Falcons: Jalen Jelks, DE, Oregon
46. Washington Redskins: Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn
47. Carolina Panthers: Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State
48. Miami Dolphins: Bryon Murphy, CB, Washington
49. Cleveland Browns: Tre Lamar, LB, Clemson
50. Minnesota Vikings: Marcus Norman, OT, South Florida
51. Tennessee Titans: Germaine Pratt, LB, NC State
52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Joe Jackson, DE, Miami
53. Philadelphia Eagles: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
54. Houston Texans: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson
55. Houston Texans: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
56. New England Patriots: Antoine Wesley, WR, Texas Tech
57. Philadelphia Eagles: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
58. Dallas Cowboys: Gerald Willis, DT, Miami
59. Indianapolis Colts: Garrett Bradberry, C, NC State
60. Los Angeles Chargers: Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State
61. New England Patriots: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
62. Kansas City Chiefs: Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Carl Granderson, DE, Wyoming
64. New Orleans Saints: Caleb Wilson, TE, UCLA