NFL Mock Draft Packers Seahawks Raiders go WR Steelers RB

It is looking more and more like the Cardinals will take Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa with the top overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Barring a team jumping up into the top five, which is not out of the question, it is also looking like the Giants will land Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the sixth pick. The rest of the draft is still very much up in the air.

Some skill position players that will go in either the first or second round are Ohio State WR Parris Campbell, Alabama RB Damien Harris and Ole Miss WR AJ Brown. We like them to go to the Packers, Steelers and Seahawks respectively in our latest mock.

As for the quarterback position, we have Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins heading to the Giants and Duke signal-caller Daniel Jones falling to the Patriots. Expect Jon Gruden and the Raiders to possibly look at a quarterback as well as it is not for certain if Gruden is in love with Derek Carr. Should Missouri’s Drew Lock be available late in the first round expect the Raiders to take the plunge.

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Devin White, LB, LSU

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

8. Detroit Lions: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

9. Buffalo Bills: Albert Okwuegbunan, TE, Missouri

10. Denver Broncos: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

13. Miami Dolphins: Raekwon Davis, DE, Alabama

14. Atlanta Falcons: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

15. Washington Redskins: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

16. Carolina Panthers: Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

17. Cleveland Browns: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

18. Minnesota Vikings: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

19. Tennessee Titans: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

21. Seattle Seahawks: AJ Brown, WR, Ole Miss

22. Baltimore Ravens: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

23. Houston Texans: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

24. Oakland Raiders: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

25. Philadelphia Eagles: DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia

26. Indianapolis Colts: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders: Irv Smith Jr, TE, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

29. New England Patriots: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

30. Los Angeles Rams: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

32. Green Bay Packers: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State

33. Arizona Cardinals: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

34. Indianapolis Colts: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

35. Oakland Raiders: N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

36. San Francisco 49ers: Jonathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

37. New York Giants: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

38. Jacksonville Jaguars: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan

40. Buffalo Bills: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

41. Denver Broncos: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

42. Cincinnati Bengals: Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

43. Detroit Lions: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

44. Green Bay Packers: D’Andre Walker, LB, Georgia

45. Atlanta Falcons: Jalen Jelks, DE, Oregon

46. Washington Redskins: Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn

47. Carolina Panthers: Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State

48. Miami Dolphins: Bryon Murphy, CB, Washington

49. Cleveland Browns: Tre Lamar, LB, Clemson

50. Minnesota Vikings: Marcus Norman, OT, South Florida

51. Tennessee Titans: Germaine Pratt, LB, NC State

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Joe Jackson, DE, Miami

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

54. Houston Texans: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

55. Houston Texans: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

56. New England Patriots: Antoine Wesley, WR, Texas Tech

57. Philadelphia Eagles: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

58. Dallas Cowboys: Gerald Willis, DT, Miami

59. Indianapolis Colts: Garrett Bradberry, C, NC State

60. Los Angeles Chargers: Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State

61. New England Patriots: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

62. Kansas City Chiefs: Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Carl Granderson, DE, Wyoming

64. New Orleans Saints: Caleb Wilson, TE, UCLA