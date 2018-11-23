NFL Mock Draft Patriots Giants Raiders go with QB in first round

Quarterbacks went off the board quickly in the first round of the NFL Draft the past two years but expect that trend to come to a halt next spring. There are only a handful of teams with pressing needs at the most important position in football. Not that every team is ecstatic with their current quarterback situation, but many are in the early stages of evaluating the QB they currently have.
The Cardinals are all set. Ditto for the 49ers. Same for the Jets, and same for the Bills.
The only teams that are near locks to land a QB in the first round in 2019 are the Giants and Raiders. It's unclear if the Jaguars are ready to move on from Blake Bortles, and if the Patriots are ready to use a first rounder on Tom Brady's successor. In our latest mock we have the Giants, Raiders and Patriots calling on a QB in Round 1.
You can bet on NFL prop bets like who will go first in the 2019 draft by clicking the Bet Now button below.
1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
2. San Francisco 49ers: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama
4. Oakland Raiders: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan
5. New York Giants: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
6. Buffalo Bills: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
7. Tampa Buccaneers: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida
8. Cleveland Browns: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
10. Detroit Lions: David Edwards, OT, Wisonsin
11. Atlanta Falcons: Josh Allen, DE, Kentucky
12. Denver Broncos: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
13. Philadelphia Eagles: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
14. Green Bay Packers: Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
15. Indianapolis Colts: Gerald Willis, DT, Miami
16. Miami Dolphins: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
17. Oakland Raiders: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
18. Tennessee Titans: JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
19. Seattle Seahawks: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
20. Cincinnati Bengals: Deandre Baker, CB, Georiga
21. Baltimore Ravens: Devin White, LB, LSU
22. Washington Redskins: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
23. Minnesota Vikings: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
24. Houston Texans: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
25. Carolina Panthers: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
26. Oakland Raiders: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
27. Los Angeles Chargers: Michael Jackson, CB, Miami
28. New England Patriots: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
29. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College
30. Kansas City Chiefs: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
31. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
32. Los Angeles Rams: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State