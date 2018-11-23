NFL Mock Draft Patriots Giants Raiders go with QB in first round

Quarterbacks went off the board quickly in the first round of the NFL Draft the past two years but expect that trend to come to a halt next spring. There are only a handful of teams with pressing needs at the most important position in football. Not that every team is ecstatic with their current quarterback situation, but many are in the early stages of evaluating the QB they currently have.

The Cardinals are all set. Ditto for the 49ers. Same for the Jets, and same for the Bills.

The only teams that are near locks to land a QB in the first round in 2019 are the Giants and Raiders. It's unclear if the Jaguars are ready to move on from Blake Bortles, and if the Patriots are ready to use a first rounder on Tom Brady's successor. In our latest mock we have the Giants, Raiders and Patriots calling on a QB in Round 1.

You can bet on NFL prop bets like who will go first in the 2019 draft by clicking the Bet Now button below.

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

5. New York Giants: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Buffalo Bills: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

7. Tampa Buccaneers: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

8. Cleveland Browns: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

10. Detroit Lions: David Edwards, OT, Wisonsin

11. Atlanta Falcons: Josh Allen, DE, Kentucky

12. Denver Broncos: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

13. Philadelphia Eagles: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

14. Green Bay Packers: Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

15. Indianapolis Colts: Gerald Willis, DT, Miami

16. Miami Dolphins: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

17. Oakland Raiders: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

18. Tennessee Titans: JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

19. Seattle Seahawks: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

20. Cincinnati Bengals: Deandre Baker, CB, Georiga

21. Baltimore Ravens: Devin White, LB, LSU

22. Washington Redskins: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

23. Minnesota Vikings: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

24. Houston Texans: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

25. Carolina Panthers: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

26. Oakland Raiders: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

27. Los Angeles Chargers: Michael Jackson, CB, Miami

28. New England Patriots: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

29. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

31. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

32. Los Angeles Rams: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State