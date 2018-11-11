NFL Mock Draft QB to Raiders not Giants, Redskins take WR

At this point in the season we typically have half of the league’s fan bases checking out NFL Mock Drafts on the regular but this year has been odd. Teams like the Lions, Cowboys, Colts and Buccaneers still have outside shots at playoff spots despite the fact that they would have top 12 picks in the NFL Draft it was held today.

The Raiders and Giants are two of the exceptions, as both once-proud franchises seem to be in full-on tank mode. There are rumblings that Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is not happy with Derek Carr and does not see him as the longterm solution at QB. Look for the Raiders to at least give Oregon’s Justin Herbert or Missouri’s Drew Lock a look up top. If Gruden bites with one of them, he could very well look to trade Carr – possibly to a team like the Giants, who no doubt will be looking for a fresh face under center for 2019. You can bet on NFL props like who will go first in the NFL Draft by clicking on the button below.

Here is our 2019 NFL Mock Draft.

1. Oakland Raiders: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

2. New York Giants: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. San Francisco 49ers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

4. Buffalo Bills: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Arizona Cardinals: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

6. Cleveland Browns: Devin White, LB, LSU

7. Denver Broncos: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

8. New York Jets: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

10. Dallas Cowboys: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

11. Indianapolis Colts: DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

13. Jacksonville Jaguars: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

14. Green Bay Packers: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

15. Baltimore Ravens: Raekwon Davis, DE, Alabama

16. Philadelphia Eagles: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

17. Seattle Seahawks: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

18. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

19. Atlanta Falcons: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

20. Miami Dolphins: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

21. Minnesota Vikings: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

22. Cincinnati Bengals: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

23. Washington Redskins: AJ Brown, WR, Ole Miss

24. Chicago Bears: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

25. Carolina Panthers: Albert Okwuegbunan, TE, Missouri

26. Houston Texans: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

27. Pittsburgh Steelers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

29. New England Patriots: Irv Smith, TE, Alabama

30. New Orleans Saints: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama