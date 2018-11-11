TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

NJ

NFL Mock Draft QB to Raiders not Giants, Redskins take WR

Matt Burke | Nov 11, 2018
NFL Mock Draft QB to Raiders not Giants
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. Getty Images

At this point in the season we typically have half of the league’s fan bases checking out NFL Mock Drafts on the regular but this year has been odd. Teams like the Lions, Cowboys, Colts and Buccaneers still have outside shots at playoff spots despite the fact that they would have top 12 picks in the NFL Draft it was held today.

The Raiders and Giants are two of the exceptions, as both once-proud franchises seem to be in full-on tank mode. There are rumblings that Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is not happy with Derek Carr and does not see him as the longterm solution at QB. Look for the Raiders to at least give Oregon’s Justin Herbert or Missouri’s Drew Lock a look up top. If Gruden bites with one of them, he could very well look to trade Carr – possibly to a team like the Giants, who no doubt will be looking for a fresh face under center for 2019. You can bet on NFL props like who will go first in the NFL Draft by clicking on the button below.

Bet Now

Here is our 2019 NFL Mock Draft.

1. Oakland Raiders: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
 
2. New York Giants: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
 
3. San Francisco 49ers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
 
4. Buffalo Bills: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
 
5. Arizona Cardinals: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
 
6. Cleveland Browns: Devin White, LB, LSU
 
7. Denver Broncos: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
 
8. New York Jets: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
 
9. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
 
10. Dallas Cowboys: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky
 
11. Indianapolis Colts: DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia
 
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan
 
13. Jacksonville Jaguars: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
 
14. Green Bay Packers: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College
 
15. Baltimore Ravens: Raekwon Davis, DE, Alabama
 
16. Philadelphia Eagles: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
 
17. Seattle Seahawks: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
 
18. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
 
19. Atlanta Falcons: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State
 
20. Miami Dolphins: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida
 
21. Minnesota Vikings: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
 
22. Cincinnati Bengals: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
 
23. Washington Redskins: AJ Brown, WR, Ole Miss 
 
24. Chicago Bears: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
 
25. Carolina Panthers: Albert Okwuegbunan, TE, Missouri
 
26. Houston Texans: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma
 
27. Pittsburgh Steelers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
 
28. Los Angeles Chargers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
 
29. New England Patriots: Irv Smith, TE, Alabama
 
30. New Orleans Saints: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College
 
31. Los Angeles Rams: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
 
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Dre’mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
