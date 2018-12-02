NFL odds for Bears Giants Jets Titans Vikings Patriots, advice

NFL odds and advice for Week 13 as the Bears take on the Giants, the Jets play at Tennessee, and the Vikings play at New England.

Chicago Bears (-4.5) at New York Giants

Moneyline: Bears -170, Giants +140

Betting Total: 45 points

Not only did the Bears go into Detroit and beat the Lions on a short turnaround last week, they also won without Mitchell Trubisky. Chase Daniel compiled 226 of the 264 total yards Chicago gained in that tilt as Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen were held in check. That was their fifth straight win and cover, and they should make it six on Sunday against the ‘dressed-up’ Giants.

New York has enjoyed an easy schedule of late, beating the 49ers and Bucs (by a grand total of seven points) before losing a close one to the Eagles. This is a big step up in class for Eli Manning and company now. The Bears’ defense, third in points per game allowed and second in yards per play allowed, should give the Giants’ offense fits.

It’s unclear as of Tuesday whether or not Trubisky will suit up, but last week’s line movement suggests he’s worth only about a point to the spread.

Prediction: Bears win, 30-17

The play: Bears -4.5

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans (-9.5)

Moneyline: Jets +370, Titans -465

Betting Total: 40.5 points

It’s hard to believe the Jets were 3-3 at one point as they’ve lost five straight games, failing to cover the spread each time. Things don’t get any easier for them as they travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans this Sunday.

The Jets’ offense, expected to be led by Josh McCown once more, has become stagnant, mustering just 11.2 points per game over their last five contests. They’ll face a Tennessee defense that is sixth in points per game allowed in 2018.

Marcus Mariota and company have struggled to produce points most of the year, but New York’s defense has surrendered over 28 points per game during their five-game losing streak. The Titans’ offensive line is the worst in the league by sacks allowed this year, but the Jets’ pass rush is just 26th in sacks (22).

Venue will play a big role in determining the outcome based on recent trends. The Jets have failed to cover in five of their last six on the road, while the Titans are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven home games.

Prediction: Titans win, 24-10

The play: Titans -9.5

Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots (-6)

Moneyline: Vikings +210, Patriots -260

Betting Total: 48.5 points

Kirk Cousins’ mantle is far less crowded than Tom Brady’s, but he should outshine the perennial MVP candidate this Sunday.

Minnesota’s offense relies heavily on Cousins and his fifth-ranked passing offense. Fortunately for them, New England’s secondary has obliged opposing quarterbacks all season long, as they’re just 25th against the aerial attack. Perimeter weapons Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen present a matchup nightmare for the Patriots.

The Vikings’ defense has rebounded after a rough start to 2018, allowing fewer than 300 yards in five of their last six games. Amazingly, they’ve limited enemy quarterbacks to fewer than 200 yards in five straight contests. That spells trouble for New England, who will need to lean on Brady to have a shot at a victory if Sony Michel can’t suit up or is at less than 100 percent.

Prediction: Vikings win, 34-31

The play: Vikings +6 and Vikings vs. Patriots Over 48.5 points