NFL odds for Colts Jaguars Panthers Buccaneers Chargers Steelers advice

NFL odds for Colts versus Jaguars, Panthers versus Buccaneers and Chargers at Steelers with advice for all three games.

Indianapolis Colts (-4) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Moneyline: Colts -210, Jaguars +180

Betting Total: 47 points

This number seems suspiciously low as the Colts, winners of five straight (3-1-1 ATS), travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, losers of seven straight (0-5-2 ATS). To make matters worse for the Jags, Blake Bortles has been benched for Cody Kessler (86.5 career passer rating), Leonard Fournette is suspended for this game after fighting in Buffalo last week, and lineman Andrew Norwell is out with an ankle injury. This is the situation that Scott Milanovich, the new offensive coordinator after the dismissal of Nathaniel Hackett, inherits.

Andrew Luck threw an uncharacteristic two INTs against the Dolphins last Sunday, but he extended his incredible streak of tossing at least three TDs in a game to eight. Luck owes much of his recent success to his offensive line, as he’s been sacked just once over the last six games. If Jalen Ramsey (knee) can’t suit up, that will only make Luck’s job easier.

Prediction: Colts win, 30-17

The play: Colts -4

Carolina Panthers (-3.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Moneyline: Panthers -175, Buccaneers +155

Betting Total: 54.5 points

Carolina (6-5) looked like a lock to make the playoffs just a few weeks ago, but now they’re in danger of losing their fourth straight game as they head to Tampa to take on the Bucs.

The Panthers are usually better at home than they are on the road, but the splits are starker than ever in 2018. Carolina is 5-1 at Bank of America Stadium even after an emotional loss to Seattle last week, while they’re just 1-4 on the road. Three of Tampa’s four wins this season have occurred at Raymond James Stadium.

It’s hard to believe, but the Buccaneers’ pass-heavy attack leads the league in yards per game (454.3). Last week’s victory over the Niners signified what Tampa, owners of the worst turnover ratio in the league, is capable of when they win the turnover battle, as they were plus-2 in that department. Jameis Winston has thrown just one pick over his last two games compared to four TDs. He should be able to handle the Panthers’ 22nd-rated pass stoppers and get the better of Cam Newton in this probable shootout.

Prediction: Bucs win, 34-31

The play: Bucs +3.5

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5)

Moneyline: Chargers +155, Steelers -175

Betting Total: 51.5 points

An emotionally-driven Steelers team should bounce back at home against the Chargers on Sunday night on the heels of a last-gasp road loss to the Broncos.

Pittsburgh elevates their game demonstrably in primetime; they’re 14-1 in their last 15 night tilts, winning by an average of over 13 points, per oddsshark.com. Los Angeles, by contrast, has lost five of their last six under the lights.

Ben Roethlisberger is much better at home than he is on the road this year, as evidenced by his 107.9 passer rating at Heinz Field compared to 87.3 everywhere else. His TD-to-INT ratio at home this year is 14-3, significantly better than his 10-9 ratio in away games.

The Chargers will be without the indefatigable Melvin Gordon in this one (and perhaps the rest of the regular season), which may limit Philip Rivers’ effectiveness.

Prediction: Steelers win, 27-21

The play: Steelers -3.5