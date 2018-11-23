NFL odds Giants Eagles Patriots Jets, pro football Week 12 advice

MetroBet takes a glance at Patriots versus Jets, and Giants at Eagles with betting info and advice for wagering on the games.

New England Patriots (-9.5) at New York Jets

Moneyline: Patriots -415, Jets +345

Betting Total: 46 points

The Jets, particularly on offense, have regressed badly over the last month. They’ve averaged a paltry 10.75 points per game over their last four contests. A less-than-100-percent Sam Darnold potentially returning off a bye week won’t solve all their problems.

The Patriots should be highly-motivated off an embarrassing loss to the Titans going into their bye week. Prior to that 10-point debacle, Tom Brady and company averaged 35.5 points per game over their last six contests. New York’s pass rush (26th in the league at 22 sacks) isn’t potent enough to slow Brady down.

New England continues to be a reliable bet, going 16-6 against the spread in their last 22 road games. By contrast, the Jets have failed to cover in four of their last five contests. This is a big number, but the Patriots should win comfortably.

Prediction: Patriots win, 30-13

The play: Patriots -9.5

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-6)

Moneyline: Giants +205, Eagles -245

Betting Total: 46 points

The Eagles dominated the Giants on a quick-turnaround Thursday night game on Oct. 11, but that performance is an outlier in what’s looking more and more like a lost season for the defending champions. Even Carson Wentz was dragged down into the muck last Sunday as he tossed three INTs (and no TDs) against a vulnerable Saints defense in a disastrous 48-7 loss.

The Giants, meanwhile, are in the midst of a good run. They beat the 49ers and Bucs in consecutive weeks, albeit by just seven points combined, but the offense is finally beginning to click. Saquon Barkley shredded Tampa Bay to the tune of 142 rushing yards and two TDs last week. Odell Beckham Jr. has been as effective as ever since the Philly game, averaging 17.75 yards per reception over his last four outings. The Eagles’ defense is decaying by the week, so they could have a hard time containing New York, even at “The Linc.”

However, the Giants defense will keep Philly in the game. They’ve allowed at least 350 yards in eight straight games. Wentz is too good not to bounce back with a respectable performance in Week 12. But with the Eagles being 1-4 against the spread in their last five home games, and the Giants being 4-1 against the spread in their last five road tilts, the right play is to grab the six points with “Big Blue.”

Prediction: Eagles win, 27-24

The play: Giants +6