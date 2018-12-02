NFL odds for Redskins Eagles Monday Night Football, advice

Where to place your money on Monday Night Football as the Redskins and Eagles fight for positioning in the NFC East.

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-6)

Moneyline: Redskins +225, Eagles -275

Betting Total: 45 points

Time (Eastern), TV: 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Both the Washington Redskins (6-5) and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) are looking up at the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East, so this Week 13 game is crucial for both clubs.

The well-rested Redskins, having not played since Thanksgiving, seem to be getting just enough points from oddsmakers to make them playable this Monday night. They’ve been trending positively of late, covering in five of their last seven contests. Colt McCoy didn’t have ample time to prepare for his first start in lieu of Alex Smith, and it showed as he tossed three INTs. However, whether it’s McCoy or Smith under center, no Washington quarterback should be throwing the ball 38 times; this team isn’t built to succeed that way. Adrian Peterson should attack Philly’s 12th-ranked rush defense early and often.

The Eagles can’t be trusted at six-point favorites right now, even at home. Per oddshark.com, they’re 2-8 against the spread over their last 10 games and 2-9 in their last 11 as betting favorites. They’ve also dropped each of their last five against the spread at home.

Philadelphia has topped 25 points just once all season, against the moribund Giants on a rainy Thursday night (Oct. 11) at the Meadowlands. Aside from a three-INT debacle against the Saints last week, Carson Wentz has been solid. The lack of a respectable running game (mainly due to injury) and a poor showing in the turnover game have been killing the Eagles. Philly has a minus-7 turnover differential over their last 10 tilts, while the Redskins are plus-8 in the same span. Possessions will be precious in what should be a low-scoring affair, so the Eagles can’t afford to make too many mistakes.

As a result of two struggling offenses meeting up on Monday night, an Under (45) play is recommended. The total has gone Under in four of Philadelphia’s last five games, and five of their last six at home. As for Washington, they’ve gone Under in five of their last seven on the road and 10 of their last 15 overall.

The desperate Eagles may get the win at home, but grab the points with the Redskins, who have a solid enough argument to be outright winners here. The Under, however, is the stronger of the two suggested plays.

Prediction: Eagles win, 20-17

The play: Redskins +6, Redskins vs. Eagles Under 45 points