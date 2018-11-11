NFL odds spread moneyline Giants 49ers Monday Night Football.

Where to place your money on MNF

Taking a look at Giants versus 49ers on Monday Night Football. New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers (-3) Moneyline: Giants +155, 49ers -175 Betting Total: 44.5 points

The New York Giants (1-7) and the San Francisco 49ers (2-7) face off on Monday Night Football at Levi’s Stadium (8:15 p.m., ESPN) as Week 10 of the NFL season concludes. It’s hard to get too excited about this primetime matchup, unless you’re a fan of either club, but there’s still money to be made if you do your homework.

This will almost certainly be the 49ers’ final primetime game of the season (look for NBC to flex out of San Fran’s Sunday night matchup with the Seahawks on Dec. 2). They’re 2-0 against the spread playing under the lights this year, dropping a close one with the Packers on Oct. 15 before demolishing the Raiders last week. Nick Mullens was the 49ers’ surprise starting quarterback against Oakland and he led the way to a 34-3 victory over a team that either wasn’t prepared, didn’t care, or some combination of the two.

Some Giants players are surely battling apathy with their team virtually eliminated from the playoffs at 1-7, but they now have tape of Mullens to study and are rested off a bye week, unlike Oakland was. New York’s defense is a respectable unit, allowing an average of 21.5 points over their last two games. Expect Mullens to crash back down to earth after looking like Joe Montana last Thursday.

The Niners have been a horrible bet as a home favorite over the last few years, going 1-14 against the spread dating back to 2013, per oddsshark.com. By contrast, the Giants have covered in seven of their last 10 games as road underdogs (3-1 against the spread in 2018). They have more than a puncher’s chance to win this game, so grab the three points with New York on Monday night.

The Under (44.5) also looks like an appealing play. Despite having Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley at his disposal, 37-year-old signal caller Eli Manning has struggled to move the chains. San Francisco is tied for seventh in the NFL in sacks (24), so the immobile Manning could be in for a rough night under center. The Under has cashed in 11 of the last 15 Giants games, and in New York’s last 10 games as road underdogs, the average combined total is 42.5 points.

The Giants should win this contest over a hobbled San Francisco team with a quarterback that started the season on the practice squad, but they probably won’t look flashy doing it.

Prediction: Giants win, 23-16