NFL Prop Bet: Barkley, Lindsay Lead Odds To Win ROY Award

Two rookies running backs, one the 2nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, the other, an undrafted free agent signed by the Denver Broncos.

Of course, the above reference is to Saquon Barkley out of Penn State and Philip Lindsay, who played college football for the University of Colorado.

Barkley has rushed for 954 yards in 195 attempts (4.9 average) so far this season entering Week #14, while fellow rookie Lindsay closely trails with 937 yards, but in only 154 attempts (6.1 average). Both players rank No. 3 and No. 4 respectively in the league in rushing, and are only looking up at Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams (1,175) and Ezekiel Elliot of the Dallas Cowboys (1,149) on the list.

The Oddsmakers, and those at FanDuel Sportsbook, have noticed the impact these young standouts have made during their first year in the NFL, and have posted a Prop Bet on the football odds board to capture the "ROY Award" on the offensive side of the ball.

Barkley has been pegged as the slight favorite with a price of -135 ahead of Lindsay, who is being offered at -105 in this two-man race.

The numbers between the two are near identical, both have 8 TD's, Barkley has a long of 68 yards, compared to Lindsay's 65, and also has a slight edge in rushing yards per game (79.5 vs. 78.1). However, while the two have played in all 12 of their teams games - Barkley has started them all - Lindsay got the first string nod in just five.

Given Barkley's high-profile status and playing in New York, one would expect the production from a second round overall pick that he is shown, but breaking into the league undrafted as Lindsay did and putting up similar numbers is not of the norm, and in many ways is more valuable and most likely a safer bet.

Then again, for those same reasons, Barkley is the front-runner to win the Rookie of the Year Award as the betting line suggests.

The Giants (4-8 SU, 6-5-1 ATS) are definitely not making the playoffs and the Broncos (6-6 SU, 6-5-1 ATS) are on the outside looking in, so the argument of one player taking his team further as a possible deciding factor won't weigh into the decision here.

Instead, how each player performs in their remaining games will come down to winning the award, but if the two hold true and remain consistent, we may have a photo finish at the end of the season.