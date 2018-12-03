NFL Super Bowl futures Saints Rams Bears buy or sell?

The NFL regular season is into its final month, so it’s a good time to dive into the Super Bowl future market once again and see which teams to bet or pass on. Metro delivers a verdict on three of the NFC’s top contenders.

New Orleans Saints (10-2)

Week 1 odds: 14-1

Current odds: 5-2

The Saints were a popular dark-horse pick (given out by Metro over the summer) to win the Super Bowl before the season began. After a head-scratching Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, New Orleans reeled off 10 straight victories before a surprising defeat in Dallas last Thursday.

Drew Brees is among the favorites to win the MVP award, as he’s posted a 123.2 passer rating and led his team to an eye-catching 34.9 points per game through 12 weeks. However, the Saints’ loss to the Cowboys raised some questions about the legitimacy of their Super Bowl claim.

Dallas’ solid pass rush helped limit Brees to 127 passing yards on Thursday night. They sacked him twice and forced a fumble and an INT. The Cowboys’ offense may lack the firepower to beat the Saints in the Superdome if they were to meet again, but a team like the Bears, or even the Vikings, could give New Orleans serious headaches. The Saints’ secondary has been a sore spot all year, allowing 279.5 passing yards per game.

The verdict: Fade at this short price. If you grabbed 14-1 at the beginning of the year, pat yourself on the back.

Chicago Bears (8-4)

Week 1 odds: 50-1

Current odds: 18-1

The Bears’ expectations went through the roof when they acquired Khalil Mack just before the season began, and he and Roquan Smith have formed one of the most feared linebacker corps in the league.

Also helping Chicago to an 8-4 record has been the blossoming Mitchell Trubisky (97.7 passer rating), who is expected to return after a two-game absence when the Rams come to town next Sunday. He is set up for success by the dynamic running back combo of Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen.

The Bears are designed like a classic, smashmouth championship team. They may be a piece or two short of actually winning it all, but 14-1 odds are very tempting.

The verdict: Bet.

Los Angeles Rams (11-1)

Week 1 odds: 9-1

Current odds: 3-1

The Rams, whose lone loss occurred in New Orleans, are back atop the NFL standings and just clinched the NFC West. Their offense is outstanding, as Jared Goff has a multitude of options in the passing game, including halfback and MVP candidate Todd Gurley (averaging 123.6 all-purpose yards per game).

But their defense has been sieve-like, surrendering 25.6 points per game and 6.2 yards per play. Aqib Talib has returned to boost the secondary, but L.A. is not a great bet at 3-1 as they’ve proven that they can’t contain offenses like those of the Chiefs and Saints.

The verdict: Fade.