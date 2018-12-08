NFL Week #14 Betting Notes, Odds, Stats, Trends & Relevant Numbers

The NFL has reached Week #14 with postseason implications in play and important divisional rivalry games on the betting odds board.

Here is a look at the early games for Sunday (1:00pm EST).

105 Baltimore Ravens (7-5 SU, 6-6 ATS, 5-7 O/U)

106 Kansas City Chiefs (10-2 SU, 8-3-1 ATS, 7-5 O/U)

KC is listed as -6-point favorites, with the total set at 51 points. The Chiefs are scoring an average of 37 points per game, the highest in the NFL this season. At the same time, the Ravens own the stingiest defense, surrendering just 17.8 per contest. The total is high, and the Ravens have kept this head-to-head matchup UNDER the number in 7 of the last 10 meetings in Arrowhead.

107 Indianapolis Colts (6-6 SU, 5-6-1 ATS, 6-6 O/U)

108 Houston Texans (9-3 SU, 6-6 ATS, 5-7 O/U)

Oddsmakers have pegged the Texans as -4.5-point chalk, while setting the total at exactly 50 points. Houston has won their last two games against the spread and Indy has lost their last 2 ATS. However, the Colts are 4-1 SU in their last five when on the road against the Texans.

109 Carolina Panthers (6-6 SU, 5-7 ATS, 7-5 O/U)

110 Cleveland Browns (4-7-1 SU, 7-5 ATS, 6-6 O/U)

Carolina is a slight favorite in this one, -1-point chalk, and the total has remained consistent across the board at 47.5 at most of the top rated betting shops. Sharp action and the Public are on the same side in this game, backing the Panthers - and for good reason - as the Browns are just 1-4 SU & ATS in their last 5 meetings against Carolina.

111 Atlanta Falcons (4-8 SU, 3-9 ATS, 6-6 O/U)

112 Green Bay Packers (4-7-1 SU, 4-7-1 ATS, 6-6 O/U)

Green Bay is a -4, -4.5 or -5-point favorite depending on where you play. To ensure you are always getting the best number, line shopping is a crucial element to sports betting. The total is being offered at 51 after opening at 48 points, which make sense given 4 of the last 5 head-to-head matchups between these two squads has eclipsed the closing number.

113 New Orleans Saints (10-2 SU, 9-3 ATS, 5-7 O/U)

114 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7 SU, 5-6-1 ATS, 8-4 O/U)

The Saints are double-digit road favorites, laying -10 over the Buccaneers, who have covered the spread in their last two outings. The focus on this game, however, is on the high total of 54.5 points. But, when the Saints play in Tampa, they have stayed under the number in 4 of their last 5 against the Buccaneers.

115 New York Jets (3-9 SU, 4-8 ATS, 7-5 O/U)

116 Buffalo Bills (4-8 SU, 5-7 ATS, 5-7 O/U)

In this ACF clash, the Bills are -4-point home favorites, while the total is sitting at just 38 points on many of the NFL odds boards. Buffalo has eclipsed the total on 16 of their last 21 games at New Era Field. Meanwhile, the Jets have covered the spread only one time in their last five games on the road.

117 New England Patriots (9-3 SU, 8-4 ATS, 4-8 O/U)

118 Miami Dolphins (6-6 SU, 7-5 ATS, 5-7 O/U)

The Pats are a touchdown favorite on the road against the Dolphins, and the total is listed at 47.5 -115 on the OVER. New England is seventh in the league in net total yards (4,741), compared to Miami, who ranks 29th in the same department (3,635). As far as scoring goes, TB12 and the Patriots average nearly 28 points per game (27.6), and the Dolphins are coming in at 20.3 ppg. Both teams have covered their last two games against the spread.

119 New York Giants (4-8 SU, 6-5-1 ATS,

120 Washington Redskins (6-6 SU, 7-5 ATS, 5-7 O/U)

Sharp money is on the Redskins +3.5, but 61% of the public is on the Giants. The total is holding steady at 41 points, but the UNDER is 13-6-2 (68.4%) when the Redskins face a divisional opponent at FedEx Field, going back 21 games. Additionally, the number has fallen short in 5 of the last 6 matchups between these two NFC East rivals.