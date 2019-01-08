NHL odds for Islanders Hurricanes Panthers Penguins, advice

MetroBet looks at the best NHL games to wager on this Tuesday night.

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders

Moneyline: Hurricanes +110, Islanders -130

Puckline: Hurricanes +1.5 goals (-240), Islanders -1.5 goals (+200)

Betting Total: 6.0 goals (Over +105, Under -125)

Time (Eastern): 7 p.m.

Both the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders will be attempting to extend a win streak when they meet at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday night. Carolina has won four straight, while New York has won six. The common thread shared by these two clubs is that they’ve been scoring goals aplenty.

The Hurricanes have tallied 17 goals in their last four games. The resurgence of their power play has contributed to that total, as they’ve cashed in on four of their last eight opportunities. Carolina draws an excellent matchup with the Isles’ struggling penalty kill, which is at just under 77 percent over their last five contests.

Meanwhile, the Islanders have won nine of their last 10 thanks to a potent offense that’s averaging 3.5 goals per game over that stretch. Mathew Barzal has seven goals over a five-game stretch alone.

The Isles have been outshot in three of their last four contests and are fresh off a 14-shot game against the Blues (one in which they managed to score four times), so there are signs that their hot streak may come to an end. But the Hurricanes have been shaky away from home, making them tough to trust. The Over looks like the more secure wager.

Prediction: Islanders win, 4-3

Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins

Moneyline: Panthers +165, Penguins -185

Puckline: Panthers +1.5 goals (-160), Penguins -1.5 goals (+140)

Betting Total: 6.5 goals (Over -110, Under -110)

Time (Eastern): 7 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Penguins had an eight-game win streak snapped by the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, but they should be able to make amends on Tuesday against the feeble Florida Panthers.

The Panthers have been undisciplined over their last 10 tilts, going to the penalty box three or more times in seven of those games. Pittsburgh has been particularly efficient with the man advantage of late, cashing in on 10 of their last 25 chances (40 percent). Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel have been leading the charge for the Penguins, scoring five and seven points, respectively, over their last five games.

Pittsburgh has been getting stellar goaltending in recent games too. Matt Murray, expected to be between the pipes on Tuesday night, has won five straight starts, posting a .969 save percentage over that span.

Prediction: Penguins win, 4-2

The play: Hurricanes vs. Islanders Over 6.0 goals and Penguins moneyline Parlay (+216)