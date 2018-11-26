NHL odds Rangers Senators Bruins Maple Leafs, advice

MetroBet takes a look at two key games on the NHL slate for Monday.

Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs

Moneyline: Bruins +120, Maple Leafs -140

Puckline: Bruins +1.5 goals (-240), Maple Leafs -1.5 goals (+200)

Betting Total: 5.5 goals

The shorthanded Bruins have been getting by on guile, winning three of their last four games. They’ve managed to play tight defense without captain Zdeno Chara (outstanding efforts from Jaroslav Halak and Tuukka Rask have helped), and young left winger Jake DeBrusk has stepped up in the absence of Patrice Bergeron. However, Boston faces a tough assignment in Toronto on Monday night.

The Maple Leafs’ top defenseman, Morgan Reilly, should key in on stopping DeBrusk. David Pastrnak, the Bruins’ leading goal-getter, hasn’t scored in his last five games, and secondary scoring has been hard to come by for Boston all year. Toronto netminder Frederik Anderson has lost his last two starts but has been solid all year, playing to a 2.24 GAA and .931 save percentage.

The trends are pointing in the direction of John Tavares and company too. The Bruins are 5-11 on the moneyline in their last 16 road games against a team with a winning record at home, per Covers.com. The Maple Leafs’ demolition of the Flyers on Saturday should not be taken lightly; they’re 10-4 after a win in their last 14 tries.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win, 3-1

Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers

Moneyline: Senators +130, Rangers -150

Puckline: Senators +1.5 goals (-210), Rangers -1.5 goals (+180)

Betting Total: 6.5 goals

A young Rangers team was in a tough spot over Thanksgiving weekend, playing consecutive afternoon games on Friday and Saturday. They looked listless at times as they dropped decisions to the Flyers and Capitals, respectively. New York, 8-1-1 in their last 10 prior to the holiday weekend, was bound to cool off at some point, but perhaps they can bounce back at home against the Senators.

Ottawa has lost three straight, and the back of their net has looked like a coal bin. Craig Anderson, far more reliable in years past, has surrendered 16 goals over his last three games. The Senators will have to hope that he can play his way out of this funk, as Mike McKenna (6-13, 3.62 GAA and .886 save percentage all-time) is their backup. The 37-year-old Anderson is 9-8-3 on the year with a 3.91 GAA and .899 save percentage.

The Blueshirts, by contrast, have gotten great goaltending at home this year. With Henrik Lundqvist getting the lion’s share of the starts, Rangers netminders have played to a 2.15 GAA in Madison Square Garden this season. Home ice has been pivotal in this rivalry of late, as the hosts have won 10 of the last 11 games between these two clubs.

Prediction: Rangers win, 3-2

The play: Maple Leafs moneyline and Rangers moneyline Parlay (+186)