NHL odds spread line for Canucks Red Wings, more

MetroBet takes a glance at two key games on the NHL slate for Tuesday night.

The Vancouver Canucks and the Detroit Red Wings, two mediocre clubs on the upswing, meet at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night. The Canucks are slight -118 favorites over the Red Wings, the home underdog at -103. The betting total is 6.0 goals.

Youth has been served as the Canucks closed out a four-game home stand with three straight wins. Rookie center Elias Pettersson, age 19, notched four goals and three assists in those three victories, and is now at 15 points through his first nine games. Also, 22-year-old right winger Jake Virtanen added three goals of his own. Vancouver has been adequate on the road this year, going 4-4.

Detroit’s offense has finally gotten going after a dreadful start, compiling 16 goals over their last four games (3-1). Dylan Larkin has been the chief catalyst, collecting two goals and four assists while Tyler Bertuzzi has found the back of the net three times.

Defense and goaltending has been poor though, even in the midst of these 3-1 runs by both teams. The Canucks have averaged 32.25 shots against over their last four, while the Red Wings have allowed an average of 34.25 shots.

As a result, the Over seems like the smart play, and recent trends confirm that. The Over is 5-1-1 in the Canucks’ last seven after scoring five or more in their previous game, and 4-1 in their last five on three or more days of rest, per Covers.com. The Over has cashed in three straight games involving Detroit.

Prediction: Canucks win, 5-3

The play: Canucks vs. Red Wings Over 6.0 goals

Minnesota Wild at San Jose Sharks