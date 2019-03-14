Nick Foles DeSean Jackson prop bet over unders

Dive deep into those kiosks because you can often find prop bets with awesome odds.

Several sportsbooks featured NFL free agency prop bets this week, including one on new/old Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson. One book had D-Jax over/unders set at 900.5 receiving yards and 4.5 receiving touchdowns.

The receiving yards prop is a toss-up, but that TD prop looks mighty juicy. Consider that Jackson had four TD grabs last season in just 12 games during a season in which the Buccaneers bounced back and forth between quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick. At least five TDs seem like a good bet as Jackson registered nine TD grabs during his last stint in Philly in 2013, and he averaged 4.6 TDs per season during his time in Washington.

A lot of what this prop comes down to is how confident you are in Carson Wentz. Wentz threw 21 TDs in just 11 games this past season, and tossed 33 TDs in 13 games the year prior. Conservatively, let’s say Wentz throws for 29 TDs in 16 games in 2019. Of those 29 TDs, would Jackson be able to haul in five of them? The bet here is yes.

Bet Now

Hitting that 900.5 yards mark with Jackson should be a bit more difficult. The 32-year-old has just one plus-900-yard season in the past four seasons. Alshon Jeffery registered 843 yards receiving in 13 games last season and Nelson Agholor posted 736 yards receiving in 2018. Throw Jackson into that mix and it’s hard to imagine any of the Eagles receivers springing for over 900 yards simply because Wentz will want to spread the wealth.

Foles’ new home

There was also a prop concerning Nick Foles and his first season in Jacksonville.

Over/under 3,500.5 passing yards

Over/under 20.5 TD passes

There is no evidence to suggest Foles can pass for over 3,500 yards in a season. In fact, he’s never passed for more than 2,900 yards in a full season.

The TD prop here is a little more interesting, though. In 2013 with the Eagles, Big D*** Nick tossed 27 TDs in 13 games. Last year he threw seven TDs in five games. Foles’ weapons in Jacksonville aren’t great, but the offense will be entirely built around his strengths. Again, go with the TD prop here over the yardage.