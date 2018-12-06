Nick Saban Urban Meyer NFL Packers coach odds, advice

A glance at the favorites to become the next head coach in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers firing Mike McCarthy in his 13th season as the team’s head coach sent shockwaves throughout the NFL this week, as one of the league’s most coveted positions is suddenly up for grabs.

While Joe Philbin has been named the Packers interim coach, there are already odds over who Green Bay will put at the helm of their program next. And let’s just say that the top man is a familiar face to the NFL.

Odds-makers at Bovada, as shared by OddsShark, have named New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as the favorite to be named the Packers’ next head coach with +170 odds. In addition to helping to lead the Patriots to five Super Bowl titles, McDaniels also served as the coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009-2010.

Bovada’s Top 3 as the favorite to become Green Bay’s next coach is rounded out by Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley (+275 odds) and Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo (+275), with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (+1000) looking in.

And in case you’re wondering, yes, University of Michigan head coach and former NFL head coach, John Harbaugh, made the cut on Bovada’s list, too, coming in at eighth with +2000 odds on becoming the Packers next coach.

Take a look at Bovada’s full list below.

Odds to be the next Head Coach of the Packers (Bovada)



J. McDaniels +170

L. Riley +275

J. DeFilippo +275

E. Bieniemy +1000

P. Carmichael +1500

M. LeFleur +1500

Z. Taylor +1500

John Harbaugh +2000

F. Kitchens +2500

K. Richard +2500

R. Rivera +2500

J. Tedford +2500

G. Kubiak +5000 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) December 3, 2018

Despite the Packers sputtering at 4-7 this season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to play at a high clip, throwing for 3,504 yards and 21 touchdowns with just one interception.

Having worked with Tom Brady all these years, one would figure that a coach like McDaniels could gel well with Rodgers, 35, and perhaps even elevate his game — if that’s even possible.

If the Packers are going to choose between McDaniels and Riley, it will be a tilt of comparing what has been proven through McDaniels’ NFL-tested resume and what is appealing, but unknown, as Riley touts college football experience, but has never coached in any capacity in the NFL.

Look to college?

Another intriguing name to pop up in recent days is that of Urban Meyer, who will “retire” from Ohio State after the team’s bowl game. BETDSI recently released odds that said it’s -300 that Meyer will be coaching in either the NFL or college ranks by Sept. 1, 2020.

Nick Saban is a name that also always comes up for these jobs, and Sports Illustrated this week laid out a case for why Saban to the Packers isn’t a crazy idea. Saban will go down as the greatest college football coach of all-time when all is said and done, but many believe the fact that he was a failure on the NFL level is something that still burns him. At 67-years-old, it’s becoming now or never for Saban if he’s going to make one last jump to the pros.

A legacy gig with the Packers, which has just as much history as Alabama, with a ready-made quarterback just may be the perfect fit.