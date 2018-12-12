Odds for Chiefs Chargers NFL Thursday Night Football

MetroBet takes a look at this week's Thursday Night Football clash between the Chargers and Chiefs, with all the betting info and advice you need.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5)

Moneyline: Chargers +155, Chiefs -175

Betting Total: 53 points

Time (Eastern), TV: 8:20 p.m., FOX

Two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL will go at it this Thursday night as Philip Rivers’ Chargers travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Rivers will be looking to reverse a terrible trend, as L.A. is 1-9 in their last 10 games against Kansas City (2-8 against the spread). Fortunately for him, he draws a far easier matchup than Mahomes does. The Chiefs’ defense has been notorious for letting teams stay in games all season long, as they’re 28th in scoring (27.0) and 30th in yards per game allowed (409.6).

Rivers has one of the NFL’s deepest wide receiver corps, with all-pro Keenan Allen (41 receptions in his last five games) leading the way along with Mike and Tyrell Williams. The Chargers’ passing game will need to be efficient if halfbacks Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler can’t suit up; L.A. is apparently ‘not optimistic’ that they will. That means rookie running back Justin Jackson will likely be tasked with the bulk of the carries.

Kansas City is also dealing with some injuries to key personnel, as wide out Tyreek Hill (heel) and running back Spencer Ware (shoulder, hamstring) sat out Monday’s practice. Hill’s miraculous grab at the end of the fourth quarter on a broken fourth-and-nine play last Sunday demonstrates just how desperately the Chiefs need him to be at 100 percent. As for Ware, his absence would mean that Kansas City would have to turn to their second-string tailback (third-string before the dismissal of Kareem Hunt), Damien Williams.

The Chargers’ defense is far stronger than Kansas City’s, as they’re sixth in points per game allowed (20.8) and eighth in yards per game allowed (331.8). Joey Bosa has been a monster since returning to action in Week 11, recording four sacks.

Recent trends point toward L.A. being a solid bet this Thursday night. They’ve covered in six of their last seven games away from home, and four of their last six overall. The Chiefs have been sliding over the past few weeks, covering just once in their last six tilts.

Doubt regarding the health of some of these teams’ biggest offensive names makes an Over/Under play riskier than usual, so just stick with a spread bet here. A strong case can be made for the Chargers to prevail outright, so grab the points with them this week.

Prediction: Chargers win, 27-24

The play: Chargers +3.5