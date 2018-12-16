Odds for NFL Eagles Rams Patriots Steelers Giants Titans, advice

MetroBet takes a look at where to place your money on the Week 15 NFL slate.

Tennessee Titans at New York Giants (-2.5)

Moneyline: Titans +125, Giants -145

Betting Total: 43.5 points

The Giants aren’t mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yet thanks to a 4-1 straight-up run (4-0-1 ATS) over their last five games. They’ll host a Jekyll-and-Hyde Titans team that looks due for another letdown.

Tennessee has one of the league’s best defenses, but the ’85 Bears would have a hard time holding down Saquon Barkley at the moment. He’s rushed for over 100 yards in four straight contests and has added nearly another 100 reception yards. New York’s offense would only be helped by the return of Odell Beckham Jr. (quad).

Derrick Henry was sublime in a 30-9 shellacking of the Jaguars last Thursday, but the way the Titans have played this year, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if he was a non-factor this week.

Prediction: Giants win, 27-23

The play: Giants -2.5

New England Patriots (-1.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Moneyline: Patriots -125, Steelers +105

Betting Total: 52 points

Ben Roethlisberger and company couldn’t be playing the Patriots at a worse time, as they’ve dropped three straight, the last of which was to an atrocious Raiders team. Meanwhile, New England must be smarting after a last-second lateral play cooked their goose in Miami last Sunday.

The Patriots have had the Steelers number for a while now, winning eight of their last 10 meetings (though last year’s game was marred by a controversial catch call on Jesse James at the very end). The venue should help New England if anything, as they’re 17-7 ATS in their last 24 road games, while Pittsburgh has dropped eight of their last 11 ATS at Heinz Field.

The Steelers can’t stop coughing up the ball of late (minus-5 turnover differential over their last three tilts) and kicker Chris Boswell was blooper-reel material in Oakland. Tom Brady and company look like the better bet here.

Prediction: Patriots win, 31-25

The play: Patriots -1.5

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (-9)

Moneyline: Eagles +350, Rams -420

Betting Total: 53.5 points

Philly’s chances of beating the Rams on Sunday night are slim, and without Carson Wentz (out with back spasms), they are non-existent. Whoever suits up under center for the Eagles will be under pressure all game long from Ndamukong Suh and Aaron Donald.

Jared Goff will be looking for a bounce-back game after stinking out Soldier Field last Sunday with four INTs. He should find his receivers early and often against the Eagles and their porous secondary (30th in pass defense).

Bettors should be reticent to back the Rams on a number this big considering their 2-6-2 ATS record over their last 10 contests, and the fact that their 18th-ranked scoring defense tends to let teams hang around. However, the Eagles aren’t much better away from home, failing to cover in four of their last five tries. L.A. looks like a safe addition to any potential moneyline parlays.

Prediction: Rams win, 34-24

The play: Rams -9