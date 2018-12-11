Odds for NHL Coyotes Bruins Panthers Blues, advice

A glance at the best bet on the NHL slate for Tuesday night.

Arizona Coyotes at Boston Bruins

Moneyline: Coyotes +155, Bruins -180

Puckline: Coyotes +1.5 goals (-175), Bruins -1.5 goals (+155)

Betting Total: 5.5 goals (Over -105, Under -115)

Time (Eastern): 7 p.m.

The Bruins have won 13 straight games over the Coyotes dating back to Oct. 2010, and it looks like Boston will run that streak up to 14 on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

The Bruins have a modest overall record (16-10-4), but they are very reliable at home this season (10-3-0). They register more than two full shots per game extra in Boston compared to their overall number (33.7 to 31.9) and surrender almost a full shot less (30.9 to 31.8). The goals for/against splits are even starker, as the Bruins average 2.67 goals for and 2.53 goals against overall. But at home, those respective numbers are 3.69 and 2.53.

However, with Patrice Bergeron still on the sidelines and Jake DeBrusk either out or playing at less than 100 percent on Tuesday night, scoring could be a challenge for Boston. They’ve topped two goals just twice over their last 12 tilts. As a result, they’re one of the best Under teams in the NHL, going below the total 20 out of 29 times this year. Arizona netminder Adin Hill has been serviceable overall but has allowed seven goals over his last two starts with Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta still sidelined with injuries. If Kuemper rushes back for this tilt, it could backfire.

Prediction: Bruins win, 2-1

The play: Bruins -180 and Coyotes vs. Bruins Under 5.5 goals Parlay (+191)

Florida Panthers at St. Louis Blues

Moneyline: Panthers EVEN, Blues -120

Puckline: Panthers +1.5 goals (-280), Blues -1.5 goals (+240)

Betting Total: 6.0 goals (Over -110, Under -110)

Time (Eastern): 8 p.m.

Neither the Panthers nor the Blues are particularly good right now, as they’re both 3-7 on the moneyline over their last 10 games. But the silver lining for Florida is two-fold; they’ve earned several extra points after getting into five overtime games over that 10-game stretch (2-3), and they didn’t have a fight break out at a team practice on Monday like St. Louis did.

Both Roberto Luongo and Jake Allen have been playing poorly between the pipes for their respective clubs over their last five appearances, giving up 15 and 11 goals, respectively. Facing Luongo right now could be what the Blues’ scorers need to wake up. Panthers’ forwards like Evgenii Dadonov and Aleksander Barkov (six goals combined over the last five games) need no such rousing, as they’ve helped contribute to a 9-4 Over/Under record for Florida over their last 13 contests.

Prediction: Panthers win, 5-3

The play: Panthers vs. Blues Over 6.0 goals (-110)