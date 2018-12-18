Odds for NHL Lightning Canucks Jets Kings, spread line and advice

MetroBet takes a look at where to place your money on the NHL slate for Tuesday.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Vancouver Canucks

Moneyline: Lightning -180, Canucks +160

Puckline: Lightning -1.5 goals (+145), Canucks +1.5 goals (-165)

Betting Total: 6.5 goals (Over -110, Under -110)

The Tampa Bay Lightning (25-7-2) will look to get back into the win column after having an eight-game win streak snapped by the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. They’ll take on the Vancouver Canucks (16-16-4) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday night.

The Lightning lead all teams in goals per game this season (4.00), and have amassed a staggering 45 goals over their last 10 tilts. Tampa’s leading sniper, Brayden Point, hasn’t even scored in the last four games. Steven Stamkos struck six times in his stead, while Tyler Johnson added another three in that span.

Vancouver won’t simply roll over though. They’ve won five of their last six, registering 26 goals. Elias Pettersson and Bo Horvat, the Canucks’ leading scorers, have been productive, finding the back of the net three times each over their last five contests. Considering Tampa’s goals against per game balloons from 2.85 overall to 3.27 on the road, a high-scoring tilt should be expected. Bet the Over instead of surrendering the significant juice with the Lightning on the moneyline.

Prediction: Lightning win, 5-3

The play: Lightning vs. Canucks Over 6.5 goals and Jets moneyline Parlay (+210)

Winnipeg Jets at Los Angeles Kings

Moneyline: Jets -160, Kings +140

Puckline: Jets -1.5 goals (+175), Kings +1.5 goals (-205)

Betting Total: 6.0 goals (Over -105, Under -115)

There’s little reason to believe there will be an upset registered by the worst team in the league, the Los Angeles Kings (11-20-3), as they host the Winnipeg Jets (22-9-2) on Tuesday night.

The Jets have won each of their last five road games and are undefeated in their last five fourth-game-in-six-nights situations, per Covers.com. Winnipeg is also 41-12 in their last 53 games against teams with losing records. Meanwhile, the Kings are 1-7 in their last eight tries against teams with a .600 win percentage or better.

L.A. doesn’t have the offensive firepower to handle the Jets and their fourth-ranked scorers (3.67 goals per game). Mark Scheifele has been on fire lately, notching five goals over his last four games. Winnipeg has peppered opposing netminders with 38.6 shots per game during their five-game win streak, scoring 27 times.

Kings goalie Johnathan Quick has been terrible over his last five outings, surrendering 17 goals. Dion Phaneuf’s absence on the blueline has hit L.A. hard, as they’ve allowed 75 shots over the last two games. His status for Tuesday night is unknown.

Prediction: Jets win, 4-2

