Odds spread for Eagles Cowboys Patriots Dolphins Jets Bills, advice

MetroBet takes a glance at four bet-worthy games on the NFL slate for Week 14.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-3.5)

Moneyline: Jets +150, Bills -180

Betting Total: 38.5 points

The Jets were shot down by a Matt Barkley-led Buffalo team 41-10 on Nov. 11, part of a six-game losing streak New York is currently mired in. Though Sam Darnold is expected to return after a three-game absence, Josh Allen and the Bills should prevail at home.

Allen has averaged 117 rushing yards over his last two starts, making up for his continued wildness through the air. He won’t have Kelvin Benjamin (released) to throw to in this one, but rookie Robert Foster and sophomore Zay Jones are emerging as intriguing perimeter talent. LeSean McCoy rushed for 113 yards when these teams met last month.

Per oddsshark.com, teams that have lost six consecutive games are 2-11 straight-up and 3-10 ATS in their next game dating back to 2016. That spells trouble for the fading Jets.

The pick: Bills -3.5

New York Giants (-3.5) at Washington Redskins

Moneyline: Giants -190, Redskins +160

Betting Total: 41 points

File it under “too little, too late,” but the Giants have won three of their last four games and covered in their only defeat (25-22 to Philadelphia two weeks ago). They could boost their record to 5-8 against a Washington club that has lost four of its last five contests.

Third-stringer Mark Sanchez is now under center for the Redskins, and he showed why he’s been bouncing around from team to team over the last few years on Monday night with a wholly uninspiring performance. Washington managed all of 235 yards against a beleaguered Eagles defense. Even without ironman Landon Collins, the Giants should be able to keep a one-dimensional Redskins offense in check.

The Giants have relied less on Eli Manning during this winning run and more on Saquon Barkley, and it’s paid off dividends. Expect Barkley to lead the way to another victory.

The pick: Giants -3.5

New England Patriots (-8) at Miami Dolphins

Moneyline: Patriots -340, Dolphins +280

Betting Total: 47 points

Home teams have been on a dominant run in this divisional matchup, winning and covering 11 of the last 12 meetings, per oddsshark.com. It might be too bold to pick Miami straight-up, considering they were crushed in New England 38-7 earlier in the season, but they could stay within the number here.

Ryan Tannehill has been solid if not spectacular since returning from a shoulder injury, tossing five TDs compared to just one INT. His defense has suddenly become a turnover-making machine, leading to a plus-7 differential over their last four tilts. It’s probably not a coincidence that Cameron Wake and Robert Quinn have come alive during this stretch, combining for six sacks.

If Tom Brady and the Pats prevail in this one, it won’t be by much. Take the points with Miami.

The pick: Dolphins +8

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-3.5)

Moneyline: Eagles +165, Cowboys -190

Betting Total: 43 points

This game carries tremendous implications toward the NFC East race, as an Eagles win would tie them with Dallas at 7-6. However, the Cowboys have won four straight, including a head-turning victory over the Saints last Thursday.

A red-hot Dallas defense, now second in the NFL in points per game allowed, could receive a boost with the return of Sean Lee. Philly’s offense has struggled all year, and it’s hard to imagine Carson Wentz having much success facing the Cowboys on the road right now.

Dak Prescott hasn’t thrown a pick in four weeks and has let the dynamic Ezekiel Elliott lead the way (averaging 117.5 yards rushing during the four-game win streak). Amari Cooper should have a field day against the Eagles’ 26th-rated pass defense.

The pick: Cowboys -3.5