Odds spread parlay for NFL Saturday Titans Redskins Ravens Chargers

MetroBet looks at where to place your money on Saturday in the NFL.

Washington Redskins vs. Tennessee Titans (-10)

Moneyline: Redskins +425, Titans -500

Betting Total: 37 points

The Redskins showed that they haven’t thrown in the towel on their season when they beat the Jaguars in dramatic fashion last week with fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson at the helm. But one thing Washington has been unable to do, even going back to the Kirk Cousins era, is string together victories. They’re 4-12 straight-up in their last 16 games following a straight-up win.

Tennessee has reaped the benefits of a soft spot in their schedule, beating the Jets, Jaguars and Giants in the last three weeks. That most recent triumph over the Giants was a shutout, so the depleted Redskins offense could really struggle to move the chains in this one. However, per oddshark.com, teams that shut out an opponent the prior week are just 16-24-1 against the spread in the following game dating back to 2011. Bettors should be leery about laying 10 points with the Titans in this spot.

The Under (37) looks like the wise play. Both teams feature run-first offenses, with Adrian Peterson toting the ball for Washington and Derrick Henry on the opposite side exiting outstanding performances in two straight contests. Neither Johnson nor Marcus Mariota are great deep-ball threats, so expect plenty of long possessions and few scoring drives.

Prediction: Titans win, 20-6

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5)

Moneyline: Ravens +190, Chargers -230

Betting Total: 44.5 points

The Ravens and Chargers are two of the hottest teams in the AFC, but Baltimore’s run doesn’t hold up under close scrutiny like L.A.’s.

Lamar Jackson and company lost their only tough recent game in Kansas City. They’ve beaten up on hapless foes like the Bengals, Raiders, Falcons and Bucs to pad their record. The Chargers beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead in primetime last week, and also handled the Steelers on the road under the lights during their four-game win streak.

Philip Rivers has been solid under center, tossing eight TDs over his last four games compared to just two INTs. He hasn’t even had Melvin Gordon in the last three contests, but the star running back is expected to return this Saturday. They’ll need to have big days against Baltimore’s top-ranked scoring defense.

L.A.’s defense is far better than any unit Jackson has faced as the starter to date; he could be in for a rude awakening.

Prediction: Chargers win, 27-20

The play: Redskins vs. Titans Under 37 points and Chargers moneyline Parlay (+174)