Odds spread for Ravens Chiefs Broncos 49ers Rams Bears, advice

The Ravens and Broncos should keep on rolling in Week 14. Plus, MetroBet dishes out Sunday Night Football (Rams at Bears) analysis.

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (-7)

Moneyline: Ravens +240, Chiefs -285

Betting Total: 53 points

AFC teams with conflicting styles clash in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday as the Ravens face the Chiefs.

Baltimore, winners of three straight, is led by their NFL-best defense in points per game, yards per game, and yards per play allowed. It’s mostly coincidental that this winning streak started once Lamar Jackson took over under center; though he has 255 rushing yards during the streak, his passer rating is just 73.5. If his defense doesn’t keep Patrick Mahomes in check, the Ravens won’t prevail.

Jackson, however, has the privilege of going up against one of the league’s worst defensive units; Kansas City is 31st in yards against and 27th in points against. Baltimore rarely goes over the top on offense, but they’re the best in the NFL in time of possession. If they hold Mahomes and company on the sidelines for long enough and let their defense rest, they’ll at least keep this game within a touchdown.

Prediction: Chiefs win, 27-21

The play: Ravens +7

Denver Broncos (-4) at San Francisco 49ers

Moneyline: Broncos -220, 49ers +180

Betting Total: 45.5 points

Denver was left for dead at 3-6, but a three-game win streak suddenly has them back in the playoff picture. The Broncos took care of business as road favorites in Cincinnati last week and should dispatch the dreadful 49ers this Sunday.

Defense has led the way for Denver during their 6-1 ATS run, as they’ve allowed just 18.7 points per contest. The Broncos have a turnover differential of plus-8 over their last three games, which spells trouble for Nick Mullens, who’s tossed five INTs over his last three outings. He’ll be under siege all game long, as Von Miller and Bradley Chubb line up against a San Fran front that’s allowed 38 sacks through 13 games (27th in the league). Mullens will also be without running back Matt Breida (ankle), meaning undrafted rookie Jeff Wilson Jr. will be the starter against a Denver defense that’s allowed 100 or more rushing yards just once in their last six tilts.

Case Keenum won’t have Emmanuel Sanders (done for the season with a torn Achilles) out wide, but he should be handed short fields all game long. As long as he lets Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman do their thing out of the backfield, the Broncos should cruise to victory.

Prediction: Broncos win, 23-10

The play: Broncos -4

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Chicago Bears

Moneyline: Rams -155, Bears +135

Betting Total: 51.5 points

The Rams’ incredible offense will be put to the test by Khalil Mack and the Bears’ defense at Soldier Field on Sunday night.

Todd Gurley could find it tough to break through Chicago’s rush defense, which is second in the league by yards per game allowed. If Gurley can’t establish his presence in this one, Jared Goff’s effectiveness could be limited.

The Bears’ running back tandem of Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen has regressed in recent weeks, but a combination of some tough matchups and the brief absence of Mitchell Trubisky are mainly to blame. With Trubisky back, the Rams’ 17th-ranked run stoppers won’t be able to cheat up.

Expect Chicago to continue their recent success at home (5-1 ATS in 2018), even against a formidable L.A. team.

Prediction: Bears win, 24-20

The play: Bears +3