Odds spread for Vikings Seahawks Monday Night Football, advice

MetroBet takes a look at the Monday Night Football matchup between the Vikings and Seahawks.

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (-3)

Moneyline: Vikings +135, Seahawks -155

Betting Total: 45.5 points

Time (Eastern), TV: 8:15 p.m., ESPN

The Seattle Seahawks (7-5) seek to extend their win streak to four games as the Minnesota Vikings (6-5-1) pay a visit to CenturyLink Field on Monday night.

Seattle owns their opponents on the ground, as they have the top-rated rushing attack in the NFL. Chris Carson gets the majority of the carries, with Rashaad Penny and Mike Davis supplementing him. The Seahawks’ backs should help their team win the time of possession battle over the Vikings, who prefer to air it out early and often (30th in rushing yards).

Kirk Cousins and company are just 18th in the league in yards per play, so Seattle’s defense should be able to hold them in check. The Seahawks are 10th in the NFL in points per game allowed (21.6), though their average has ticked upward over their last five contests (25.6).

This game could come down to execution in the red zone. If so, Seattle holds the advantage. Per oddsshark.com, the Seahawks have allowed a red zone scoring percentage of just 38.5 over their last three games (third-best mark in the league over that span). By contrast, the Vikings have the fifth-worst red zone scoring percentage in the league (44.4) over their last three tilts. That’s due in part to Cousins’ recent callousness with the football, as he’s tossed six INTs in his last five contests (compared to seven TDs). Wilson, on the other hand, has a 13-1 TD-INT ratio over his last five games. Even if top wideout Doug Baldwin doesn’t suit up for Seattle, Wilson should be set up for success by his excellent running game.

The trends are well in favor of the Seahawks here. Pete Carroll’s crew is 6-1-1 against the spread in their last eight overall, and 14-3-3 in their previous 20 primetime home games, per oddsshark.com. Meanwhile, Minnesota has piled up Monday night misadventures, going 3-8 straight-up and 2-9 against the spread in their last 11 appearances.

There are also enough strong trends to recommend an Over play as well. Four of the last five games involving Seattle have exceeded the total, as have five of the last seven at CenturyLink Field. Coincidentally, the Vikings have gone over the total in five of their last seven on the road.

Prediction: Seahawks win, 30-24

The play: Seahawks -3 and Vikings vs. Seahawks Over 45.5 points Parlay (+265)