PGA Championship Bethpage Black Tiger Woods now the favorite

Tiger Woods’ once-in-a-lifetime performance at the 2019 Masters this past weekend sent shockwaves through the entire sports universe, and the sports betting world was not left unscathed.

Not only did Tiger’s in-play odds skyrocket in the late morning and early afternoon on Sunday but his futures odds for upcoming Majors changed dramatically as well.

Tiger is now the favorite to capture the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in May, the co-favorite to win the US Open at Pebble Beach in June, and the favorite to grab victory at the British Open in July (odds via FanDuel Sportsbook).

Here is a glance at the latest PGA Championship odds as Tiger will look to make it back-to-back Majors.

Tiger Woods +850

Dustin Johnson +950

Rory McIlroy +950

Justin Thomas +1300

Brooks Koepka +1500

Jon Rahm +1800

Justin Rose +1800

Bryson DeChambeau +2100

Rickie Fowler +2100

Francesco Molinari +2400

Jason Day +2400

Jordan Spieth +2400

This is the first year that the PGA Championship will be held in the month of May as it was previously held in mid-August. This could benefit Woods, who is obviously riding a hot streak.

Tiger makes one bettor a millionaire

Woods was already a betting darling before this past weekend’s Masters and no doubt golf’s version of a public team will only increase in popularity as we built toward Bethpage Black.

Huge bets were coming in on Tiger last week ahead of The Masters as one bettor at William Hill won a whopping $1.19 million. The bettor placed $85,000 at 14-1 to win at Augusta and it was the “largest individual liability on a golf bet” in William Hill’s history, according to ESPN’s Ben Fawkes.

“It’s great to see Tiger back,” Nick Bogdanovich, William Hill’s US Director of Trading, said on Sunday afternoon. “It’s a painful day for William Hill – our biggest golf loss ever – but a great day for golf.”

According to William Hill, Tiger opened as a co-favorite to win The Masters back on Aug. 13, 2018 at 12/1 (+1200). Before Sunday’s final round began, he was available at 3/1 (+300).