NJ

PointsBet MLB specials on Bryce Harper Giancarlo Stanton Aaron Judge

Matt Burke | Mar 27, 2019
PointsBet MLB Bryce Harper Giancarlo Stanton Aaron Judge
Getty Images

PointsBet is running some special Opening Day promotions centered on new Phillies star Bryce Harper. They are:

Harper HRs over 34.5 -125

Harper RBIs over 94.5 +100

Harper BA over .274 -112

Here are some other opening day specials from PointsBet.

 

Here are some other Opening Day specials from PointsBet that you can take advantage of here.

  • Opening Day Specials
    • Giancarlo Stanton to Hit a Home Run +171
    • Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run +175
    • Jacob deGrom to Record 10+ Strikeouts +180
    • Robinson Cano to Have 2+ Hits +190
    • Bryce Harper to Hit a Home Run +275
  • Name a Bet
    • Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge To Combine For 80+ HRs +100
    • Manny Machado To Hit 35+ HRs +100
    • Robinson Cano to Bat .300+ +105
    • Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole to Combine for 500+ Strikeouts +110
    • J.T. Realmuto To Hit 25+ HRs +200
    • Yankees, Mets, or Phillies to Win the World Series +350
  • Jacob DeGrom Specials
    • Jacob deGrom to Record 250+ Strikeouts +115
    • Jacob deGrom to Win NL Cy Young +350
    • Jacob deGrom to Win 20+ Games +700
    • Jacob deGrom to Win Lead MLB in Wins +1600
    • Jacob deGrom to Win NL MVP +2500
    • Jacob deGrom to Throw A No-Hitter +4000
