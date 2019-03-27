PointsBet MLB specials on Bryce Harper Giancarlo Stanton Aaron Judge

PointsBet is running some special Opening Day promotions centered on new Phillies star Bryce Harper. They are:
Harper HRs over 34.5 -125
Harper RBIs over 94.5 +100
Harper BA over .274 -112
Here are some other opening day specials from PointsBet.
- Opening Day Specials
- Giancarlo Stanton to Hit a Home Run +171
- Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run +175
- Jacob deGrom to Record 10+ Strikeouts +180
- Robinson Cano to Have 2+ Hits +190
- Bryce Harper to Hit a Home Run +275
- Name a Bet
- Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge To Combine For 80+ HRs +100
- Manny Machado To Hit 35+ HRs +100
- Robinson Cano to Bat .300+ +105
- Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole to Combine for 500+ Strikeouts +110
- J.T. Realmuto To Hit 25+ HRs +200
- Yankees, Mets, or Phillies to Win the World Series +350
- Jacob DeGrom Specials
- Jacob deGrom to Record 250+ Strikeouts +115
- Jacob deGrom to Win NL Cy Young +350
- Jacob deGrom to Win 20+ Games +700
- Jacob deGrom to Win Lead MLB in Wins +1600
- Jacob deGrom to Win NL MVP +2500
- Jacob deGrom to Throw A No-Hitter +4000