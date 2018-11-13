NFL odds Green Bay Packers Seattle Seahawks Thursday Night Football

MetroBet lays out everything you need to know betting-wise on this Thursday's NFL game between Green Bay and Seattle.

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks (-2.5)

Moneyline: Packers +120, Seahawks -140

Betting Total: 49 points

Another strong Thursday Night Football matchup is on tap in Week 11 as the Green Bay Packers travel to CenturyLink Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks (8:20 p.m., FOX).

It seems like both clubs, despite having superstar quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, will try to run the ball with regularity. No one in the NFL has a better ground game than Seattle this year, who put up a season-high 273 rushing yards against the Rams on Sunday despite the absence of first-string tailback Chris Carson. Rookie Rashad Penny ran for 108 in his first game as the feature back, while Wilson picked up 92 of his own (a personal best in 2018). The Packers are just 22nd in the league in rushing yards allowed per game, so this looks like a complete mismatch in favor of the Seahawks, especially if Carson (4.5 yards per carry on 111 attempts) returns to the lineup.

Meanwhile, Aaron Jones has been picking up steam out of the backfield for Green Bay, accumulating a career-high 145 rushing yards against the Dolphins on Sunday. The Packers have tallied 100 or more rushing yards in four straight games, and that trend should continue against the Seattle’s 18th-ranked run stoppers.

With both teams likely trying to slow the game down with extended drives, and Seattle seeing six of their last eight games go below the total, the Under (49) looks like the strongest play of the night. The Seahawks also look the right side this Thursday night laying less than a field goal.

Seattle’s home field advantage may not be as pronounced as it was in years past, as they’re just 1-2 this season (albeit with losses to the Chargers and Rams), but Green Bay is still in search of their first road win in 2018 (0-4). The Packers were unlucky to lose in Detroit (the game in which Mason Crosby forgot how to kick) and the Los Angeles Coliseum (Ty Montgomery’s fumble heard ‘round the world), but they’ve also shot themselves in the foot, posting a minus-5 turnover differential away from Lambeau Field this year. Seattle takes the ball away with the best of them (seventh with 16 takeaways) and doesn’t give it back (tied for fifth with just eight giveaways).

Finally, the Seahawks have thrived on Thursday Night Football, going 7-1 straight-up and 7-0-1 against the spread in their last eight appearances.

Prediction: Seahawks win, 24-20

The play: Seahawks -2.5 and Packers vs. Seahawks Under 49 points Parlay (+260)