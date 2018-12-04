Raptors Celtics 76ers with good value odds to win NBA title

The back-to-back NBA champion Golden State Warriors have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games amidst internal strife between All-Star teammates Kevin Durant and Draymond Green and injuries.

But with the first quarter of the NBA season spoken for already, odds-makers at www.SportsBettingDime.com still like the Warriors to pull off the three-peat. That’s precisely why they have kept their odds at 4/5 — the same odds given to Golden State on opening day — to win another title. Rounding out the Top 5 odds to win the league championship at the first-quarter point of the season are: The Toronto Raptors (11/1), Boston Celtics (16/1), Houston Rockets (17/1) and Philadelphia 76ers (19/1). The Sixers improved their odds from 35/1 on opening day to 19/1 at this point — something that can be attributed to the addition of Jimmy Butler.

A quarter of the way through the season, the odds-makers at SportsBettingDime have also named their favorite to win league MVP and it’s none other than Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at 4/1 odds. The 23-year-old “Greek Freak” is averaging a ridiculous 27.6 points, 13.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, having led the Bucks to a 15-7 record, putting them at second in the Eastern Conference behind the Toronto Raptors (20-5). Rounding out the Top 5 to win MVP are: LeBron James (6/1), Kevin Durant (6/1), Steph Curry (10/1) and James Harden (12/1).

While it’s a form of flattery to name any of the teams and players in the aforementioned bets, SportsBettingDime has its fair share of unenviable prop bets listed at the first-quarter point of the season as well.

With the Chicago Bulls already firing Fred Hoiberg on Monday, the website has Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks as the most-likely coach to get axed next with 3/1 odds. Ouch. The Wizards 10-14 record further fuels those odds.

SportsBettingDime also has Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz listed as trade bait with odds given on where he’ll play next later this season: The Sixers (1/2), Wizards (12/1) and Phoenix Suns (19/1) rounding out the top three.

Since being selected as the top overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Fultz has never been able to get his pro footing, amidst rumored reports about his mental health being the issue that’s plaguing him. The 20-year-old guard is averaging 8.2 points through 19 games played this season.

You can bet right now on which team will win the 2019 NBA title by clicking the FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Now button below.

Here are the full odds of today, with opening night odds in parenthesis.

Warriors: 4/5 (no change)

Raptors: 11/1 (15/1)

Celtics: 16/1 (9/1)

Rockets: 17/1 (10/1)

76ers: 19/1 (35/1)

Bucks: 30/1 (70/1)

Lakers: 39/1 (19/1)

Thunder: 39/1 (65/1)

Nuggets: 60/1 (150/1)

Pacers: 90/1 (120/1)

Pelicans: 120/1 (90/1)

Clippers: 125/1 (300/1)

Trail Blazers: 125/1 (140/1)

Grizzlies: 150/1 (500/1)

Jazz: 150/1 (75/1)

Pistons: 175/1 (300/1)

Hornets: 175/1 (250/1)

Spurs: 175/1 (90/1)

T’wolves: 200/1 (180/1)

Mavericks: 210/1 (250/1)

Wizards: 325/1 (100/1)

Heat: 350/1 (300/1)

Magic: 350/1 (no change)

Kings: 375/1 (1500/1)

Nets: 375/1 (450/1)

Knicks: 500/1 (400/1)

Bulls: 1000/1 (500/1)

Suns: 1500/1 (400/1)

Hawks: 2500/1 (1500/1)

Cavaliers: 5000/1 (500/1)