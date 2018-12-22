Redskins Titans Ravens Chargers free live stream Saturday link

The NFL is cramming in two more Saturday games this week as the Redskins will visit the Titans and the Ravens will take on the Chargers in the nightcap. Both games have playoff implications as the Redskins and Titans are both still looking to pin down a playoff berth. The Chargers are still alive for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and the Ravens are still alive to swipe the AFC North crown from Pittsburgh.

Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota is battling a foot injury but he is expected to play against Washington. Mariota has gotten the Titans to three straight victories after losing two straight in November, but those wins came over the Jets, Jaguars and Giants. That's not exactly a murderer's row and Mariota was less than efficient in all three games. Against the Giants last week, Mariota connected on just 12-of-20 passes for a paltry 88 yards. He also hasn't thrown a touchdown pass in three weeks.

The Redskins have their own quarterback issues though Josh Johnson has at least been competent. Johnson had a 93.9 passer rating against the Jaguars last Sunday and a 105.0 QB rating against the Giants the week earlier.

In the night game on Saturday, it will be a different tale. The Chargers and the Ravens will battle with two quarterbacks that are excelling in different ways with Philip Rivers and Lamar Jackson under center. Rivers did not have a perfect performance against the Chiefs nine days ago but he did plenty enough to help Los Angeles to victory. In that one, Rivers threw for 313 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jackson, meanwhile, is getting the job done on the ground as Baltimore is rushing for 230 yards per game with Jackson starting.

