Return NFL rumors for Kareem Hunt Eagles Steelers Seahawks

Where the troubled back could land when he comes back to the NFL

Kareem Hunt cleared waivers this week and is awaiting word from the NFL on a suspension. As far as this coming postseason goes, it’s 99.9 percent likely that Hunt will not be joining any contending teams for a playoff run.

That said, Hunt will be coveted on the free agent market once his legal issues from that ugly domestic incident are sorted out. It will all depend on when there is a trial, how long he will be suspended, and if he takes the necessary steps to ensure to the NFL and prospective teams that he is not a liability.

“If he goes out and makes an earnest attempt to get the proper help, and continues to stay humble and contrite, makes amends with the victim – yeah, I think he gets another shot in the NFL,” FS1’s Jason Whitlock said.

Whether or not the Steelers should sign Hunt when he’s cleared was the topic broached by 105.9 the X’s Mark Madden on Twitter this week. Madden noted that Hunt will be “affordable” if and when he is cleared.

Before Hunt went through the waiver process, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said the following regarding where Hunt could land.

“Potential candidates include, as mentioned last night, the Eagles. Also, the Browns currently are run by the guy who drafted Hunt in Kansas City. And what if Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy ends up coaching his own team (which could be Cleveland)?

“Plus, Washington can never be ruled out because Washington already has proven that talent continues to trump whether and to what extend a player has gotten in trouble. And Hunt clearly has talent. If that didn’t matter, guys like Tyreek Hill and Joe Mixon wouldn’t currently be employed by NFL teams.”

The Raiders, Vikings and Seahawks are also teams that could be in the mix for Hunt as all have a need at the running back position.

