Seahawks Vikings prop bets for Monday Night Football, advice

MetroBet takes a look at where to place your money on prop bets for the Seahawks versus Vikings Monday Night Football tilt.

Monday night’s NFC showdown between the Seattle Seahawks (7-5) and Minnesota Vikings (6-5-1) could go a long way in determining wild card berths come playoff time. Seattle is a modest three-point favorite at home. If you’re looking for some unique wagers to make Monday Night Football more interesting, then perhaps a look at the props market will help.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks: First Scoring Play

This is the riskiest of the three suggested props in this column, but the odds on Seattle to score first via TD run (+600) are too tempting to pass up on.

The Seahawks are first and foremost a running team, as they’re the best in the NFL in rushing yards per game (148.8) and rushing attempts per game (31.7). Chris Carson gets the bulk of carries with Rashaad Penny and Mike Davis bolstering him. Russell Wilson is also capable of scrambling for a score.

With Doug Baldwin expected to be a ‘game-time decision,’ Seattle will need to lean on their running back corps even more than usual.

The play: Seahawks rushing TD (+600)

Seattle Seahawks First Half points: 12.5 (Over -120, Under -110)

The first half statistics are damning for the Vikings’ defense, as they’re 22nd in first quarter points allowed per game (5.4) and 21st in second quarter points allowed per game (7.6). The Seahawks’ offense is a modest 18th in first quarter points per contest (4.8) but jumps up to ninth (8.8) in the second quarter. Seattle outranks Minnesota on the other side of the ball too, so Russell Wilson and company look like a good bet to prevail in the first half.

The Seahawks are -150 on the moneyline to go into the locker room at halftime with the lead. Instead of sacrificing that kind of juice, consider taking Pete Carroll’s squad to top 12.5 points in the first two quarters at odds of -120.

The play: Seahawks Over 12.5 points in first half (-120)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks: Double Result

This wager plays off the preceding one, as the Seahawks should lead from gate to wire in this tilt.

Kirk Cousins and his 18th-ranked offense by yards per play will probably struggle in the notoriously rowdy CenturyLink Field. Seattle being able to control the clock with their outstanding ground game cannot be underestimated.

Meanwhile, Wilson has been living up to his nickname of ‘Danger’ lately, as he’s been picking opposing stoppers apart. Over his last five games, Wilson has a 13-1 TD-INT ratio.

The play: Seahawks halftime/Seahawks fulltime (+164)