NJ

Smart NBA betting at DraftKings Sportsbook: Go with props

Matt Burke | May 07, 2019
Getty Images

Betting on the NBA playoffs seems like it should be pretty easy.

When two good teams are matched up with one another, you can typically expect “response games,” particularly when that team is at home.

That betting generality has worked OK in these NBA playoffs. Houston responded to a Game 2 loss at Golden State with a victory at home in Game 3. The Sixers responded to a Game 1 loss with a Game 2 victory on the road.

But there have been plenty of outliers as well. Boston blew out Milwaukee in Game 1 on the road, lost a tight Game 2 on the road, and then got its doors blown off in Games 3 and 4 at home.

Line bets will always be the most popular with basketball, but a better bet may lie with props on individual players and with totals.

Dylan Elder, the CEO and founder of Monster Roster, has been finding that prop bets and total (over – under) bets are actually the way to go when it comes to betting on the NBA. Monster Roster features an algorithm that calculates which individual players might have a big game, and has routinely been hitting on players you might never think about betting on.

“In the Sixers – Raptors series, the algorithm picked up that James Ennis would have a big Game 2 and he went way over his total,” Elder told MetroBet. “It’s been very accurate on specific players and one trend we’ve also noticed is that unders have been winning big in the playoffs. It makes sense. Players are trying harder on defense than they were in the regular season. They’re forcing tougher shots.”

 

NBA betting

As expected, the Warriors versus Rockets series has been a barnburner. DraftKings Sportsbook rolled out new odds on the series, now tied 2-2, on Tuesday.

To bet on the series now and get a risk free bet up to $500 go to: 

To win the series

Warriors -250  Rockets +205

 

Series correct score

Warriors to win 4-3 +160

Warriors to win 4-2 +170

Rockets to win 4-3 +460

Rockets to win 4-2 +475

 

