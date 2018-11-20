Thanksgiving NFL odds Bears Lions Cowboys Redskins Saints Falcons

MetroBet looks at where to place your NFL money on Thanksgiving Day.

Chicago Bears (-3.5) at Detroit Lions

Moneyline: Bears -190, Lions +165

Betting Total: 44.5 points

The traditional NFL Thanksgiving Day slate gets underway with the Detroit Lions playing host to the Chicago Bears (12:30 p.m., CBS). Chicago just won and covered a seven-point spread in Solider Field against Detroit on Nov. 11, and little has changed between these two teams in just 11 days. If anything, the gulf in talent got bigger.

The Bears were resolute winners of a showdown with the Vikings on Sunday night, allowing just 22 rushing yards. The Lions will likely be without sensational rookie running back Kerryon Johnson, who would be lucky to avoid an ACL tear after suffering a serious-looking knee injury against the Panthers on Sunday. If Detroit can’t run the ball, that will force Matt Stafford to drop back an uncomfortable amount of times against Khalil Mack and company.

Chicago’s ground game is among the best in the league with Tarik Cohen and Jordan Howard splitting the touches. They should both be productive against the Lions’ 24th-ranked run stoppers. Look for a fifth straight win and cover for the surging Bears.

Prediction: Bears win, 24-13

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (-8)

Moneyline: Redskins +305, Cowboys -365

Betting Total: 40 points

The Redskins suffered a devastating blow to their playoff hopes when Alex Smith broke his leg on Sunday. Colt McCoy is expected to be under center as a big underdog in AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day (4:30 p.m., FOX).

Dallas was unlucky to lose in Washington on Oct. 21 after a botched tying field goal attempt. But that game happened before Amari Cooper came to town. Cooper has quickly become Dak Prescott’s favorite target, being thrown to 23 times through three games. Cornerback Josh Norman will likely face him one-on-one, but Washington’s 24th-ranked pass stoppers could have a hard time containing the Cowboys through the air this time around. That in turn could lead to better results for Ezekiel Elliott on the ground; he ran for just 33 yards on 15 carries against the Skins in that previous meeting.

McCoy, a career backup, will have a hard time marching downfield against the NFL’s third-ranked scoring defense. Eight is still a big number to cover, but the Cowboys should get it done.

Prediction: Cowboys win, 27-16

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (-13)

Moneyline: Falcons +515, Saints -640

Betting Total: 59 points

The Falcons’ usually potent offense has been tamed in consecutive weeks by the Browns and Cowboys to the tune of 17.5 points per game. That spells trouble as they head back on the road to face the red-hot Saints (8:20 p.m., NBC).

New Orleans has won nine straight and covered the spread eight times. Drew Brees and company are now tops in the NFL in points per game, averaging a staggering 37.8 points per contest. Atlanta’s dreadful defense, rated in the bottom third in most statistical categories, is truly no match for this offensive juggernaut.

The Falcons’ saving grace is their pass offense, which is still ranked second in the NFL. The Saints’ porous secondary (27th by passing yards per game allowed) might just keep Matt Ryan and company within the number. But a New Orleans loss would be a tremendous surprise.

Prediction: Saints win, 38-24

The play: Bears moneyline, Cowboys moneyline and Saints moneyline Parlay (+124)