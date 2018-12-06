Thursday night betting advice: Jaguars under, Rockets Jazz over

It’s a limited Thursday in terms of overall volume of sporting events, but below you’ll find a few bets that standout to me across all spots. We’ll call this “Three Bet Thursday.”

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: TEAM TOTAL UNDER 16.5

Since their triumphant victory over the Patriots in Week 2, Jacksonville’s offense has sputtered out of control. They’ve only topped 16.5 points four times, and a couple of trends tell us that number could be difficult for Jacksonville to reach Thursday in Tennessee.

When these teams met for the first time in Jacksonville back in Week 3, the final score was 9-6 with the Titans pulling off the road victory. While the Jags got the win at home last week against the Colts, their defense did all the work by shutting out Andrew Luck and company. The new Cody Kessler led offense only managed six points during a home game against an average defense, so I don’t see things going much different on the road against a Tennessee defense that ranks sixth in the NFL in points allowed.

HOUSTON ROCKETS VS. UTAH JAZZ OVER 216

The Rockets are coming off a lackluster 91-point performance in Minnesota on Monday, which could’ve driven this game total down. But the Timberwolves have been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA since trading Jimmy Butler, and the Rockets were rolling offensively entering the loss. Prior to Monday, Houston game totals exceeded 216 in eight consecutive games, while the Jazz went out and dropped 139 points on the Spurs in their last game on Tuesday.

PHOENIX SUNS PLAYER PROPS

This one isn’t as concrete since they’ll be slightly different props offered at different sportsbooks, most of which haven’t released specific player props on this game yet. The Suns have been playing terrible basketball with Devin Booker and T.J. Warren both sidelined, depriving them of their two best scorers. Even if Phoenix gets blown out (the spread is 13.5), it has to get some scoring from somewhere. While I don’t like the matchup for DeAndre Ayton going up against Jusuf Nurkic, the perimeter players will see significantly increased roles. While not the biggest of names, taking the over on scoring props for players like Josh Jackson, Trevor Ariza, Mikal Bridges and Richaun Holmes makes a ton of sense.