Titans Texans odds for Monday Night Football, advice

MetroBet takes a glance at the Monday Night Football showdown between the Titans and Texans.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (-6)

Moneyline: Titans +210, Texans -255

Betting Total: 41.5 points

Monday night’s showdown between the Tennessee Titans (5-5) and Houston Texans (7-3) at NRG Stadium likely won’t match the excitement of last week’s Rams-Chiefs clash, but it should be a closely-contested divisional tilt (8:15 p.m., ESPN). The up-and-down Titans are out to halt the Texans’ seven-game winning streak.

The Titans have been a tough team to get a read on in 2018, and their last two games are symbolic of that. They beat the Patriots by 24 two weeks ago before losing to the Colts by 28 last Sunday. That defeat was partly a result of losing Marcus Mariota to an injury early on, but it goes to show that Tennessee is a team that can ‘get up’ for a big game but is prone to a letdown the following week. However, per Covers.com, they’re a great bet off a loss. The Titans have covered in eight of their last 10 games following a straight-up defeat.

Prior to last week’s debacle, Tennessee had rushed for over 100 yards in three straight games. With Mariota back under center Houston has to respect the pass, potentially opening running lanes for Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis. However, the Texans’ sixth-rated scoring defense should be able to keep the Titans in check.

Tennessee’s calling card is their second-ranked defense by points per game allowed (18.9). Deshaun Watson and company may have won seven straight, but they haven’t had their way with opposing stoppers. Houston is averaging just 25.7 points per game over the last seven games, and is only 4-3 against the spread. Trade deadline acquisition Demaryius Thomas hasn’t woken up this unit like many thought he would. In fact, he was held without a catch against the Redskins last week and was targeted only once. The Texans will have the advantage of home field on Monday night, but if Lamar Miller can’t establish his presence early on, his team could struggle mightily.

Tennessee has thrived on Monday Night Football, covering in seven straight. By contrast, Houston has burned money repeatedly in primetime, going 5-23-1 against the spread in their last 29 night games (per sbnation.com). Both teams will ride their defenses as far as they’ll go, so with points looking like they’ll be at a premium, grabbing six with the Titans looks like the wise play. An upset is entirely possible if Tennessee gets a couple of breaks.

Prediction: Titans win, 20-17

The play: Titans +6

