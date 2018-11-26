Titans Texans prop bets for Monday Night Football, advice

MetroBet takes a look at prop bets for Monday Night Football, which features the Titans taking on the Texans this week.

Monday Night Football features an important AFC South showdown between the Tennessee Titans (5-5) and the Houston Texans (7-3). A Titans victory could put them squarely in the playoff chase instead of on the outside looking in, while a Texans triumph would go a long way in determining divisional champion honors. If the traditional point spread and total lines don’t appeal to you, here are three prop bets to consider instead.

Alternate Spread/Total Parlay

There are multiple options in this market with different point spreads and totals, but the Titans +7.5 and Under 50.5 points (-105) option is the most attractive.

Getting the extra 1.5 points with Tennessee helps; this game has all the makings of a one-possession final score, and the 7.5-point spread covers almost every eventuality. As for the total, the listed 41.5 seems to hit the nail right on the head. The Texans and Titans both struggle to score at times, so a shootout like last week’s Rams-Chiefs game doesn’t seem to be in the cards. Taking more than a touchdown of insurance with the 50.5-point total makes this parlay a risk worth taking.

The play: Titans +7.5 and Under 50.5 points (-105)

Will both teams make a field goal from 37 yards or longer? (Yes +135, No -165)

Monday night’s Titans-Texans tilt could be defensive struggle, as Tennessee’s stoppers are second in points per game allowed and ninth in yards per game allowed, while Houston’s defense is sixth and seventh in those respective categories. As a result, these teams may have to settle for long field goals. Fortunately, they can trust their kickers.

Tennessee’s Ryan Succop is 18 for 21 on field goals this year, with seven of those measured at 40 yards or longer. Meanwhile, Houston’s Ka’imi Fairbairn has been leaned on heavily in 2018, attempting 27 field goals. He’s made 22, but two of those misses occurred in last week’s win over the Redskins. However, he did make one from 50 yards away in that tilt.

The play: Yes (+135)

What will happen first: Touchdown (-140) or Field Goal (+110)?

This wager plays off the previous one. The Titans’ offense is among the least effective units in the NFL, ranking 27th in points per game (17.8) and 30th in yards per game. The Texans may have won seven in a row, but their offense has been a somewhat lackluster, accumulating just 25.7 points per game.

‘Settling for three’ could prove to be a theme in this one, so take the Field Goal option and the better odds to boot.

The play: Field Goal (+110)