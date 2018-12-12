NFL MVP odds Patrick Mahomes Drew Brees race close

The NFL MVP race is heating up with just three regular season weeks left to go. FanDuel Sportsbook recently released its new NFL MVP odds heading into Week 15. Here is the list, with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the way at -125.
Patrick Mahomes -125
Drew Brees +135
Philip Rivers +2100
Aaron Donald +3000
Todd Gurley +3000
Jared Goff +3500
Andrew Luck +4800
Deshaun Watson +4800
Tom Brady +5500
Khalil Mack +7000
Ezekiel Elliott +7000
Alvin Kamara +9000
