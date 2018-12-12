TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS IN NEW JERSEY

NJ

NFL MVP odds Patrick Mahomes Drew Brees race close

Matt Burke | Dec 12, 2018
NFL MVP odds Patrick Mahomes Drew Brees
Drew Brees. Getty Images

The NFL MVP race is heating up with just three regular season weeks left to go. FanDuel Sportsbook recently released its new NFL MVP odds heading into Week 15. Here is the list, with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the way at -125.

Patrick Mahomes -125

Drew Brees +135

Philip Rivers +2100

Aaron Donald +3000

Todd Gurley +3000

Jared Goff +3500

Andrew Luck +4800

Deshaun Watson +4800

Tom Brady +5500

Khalil Mack +7000

Ezekiel Elliott +7000

Alvin Kamara +9000

