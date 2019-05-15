Top golf betting site DraftKings Sportsbook: 2019 PGA Championship

The PGA Championship has long been the forgotten major, the black sheep of the family that includes The Masters, U.S. Open and The British Open.

That could very well start to change starting this weekend, particularly if Tiger Woods is anywhere near the top of the leaderboard.

For the first time in 50 years, the PGA Championship will be held in the month of May. For decades it fell in the month of August — the month when most sports fans are on vacation and are mostly waiting for the NFL season to start.

May is a much more favorable TV and betting month, and thanks to the fact that Tiger will be shooting for his second straight major win starting this Thursday, this will likely be the most bet-on PGA Championship in history.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Tiger vs. The Field odds up right now, and you can get $20 in free bets through MetroBet by going to: dkng.co/metro20

So far, 8 percent of the bets taken at DraftKings have Tiger as the outright winner. Eighteen percent have him coming in the top five and 12 percent have him placing in the top 10.

DraftKings also has an odds boosts for whether or not a golfer will hit a hole in one at Bethpage Black this weekend.

Was: -117

Now: -103

And here are the consensus odds for the favorites and a few notables to win this weekend’s tournament in New York.

Tiger Woods +800

Brooks Koepka +800

Rory McIlroy +1100

Dustin Johnson +1200

Rickie Fowler +1500

Jason Day +1800

John Rahm +2000

Tony Finau (+2000)

Justin Rose (+2100)

Patrick Cantlay (+2500)

X. Schauffele (+2500)