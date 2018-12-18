Trey Sanders Georgia Alabama Texas Florida football latest buzz

A handful of the top college football programs in the country are in a battle over running back Trey Sanders ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday. The Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators are the top teams in the mix to land Sanders.

Sanders has kept people guessing on Twitter as he’s tweeted out photos of himself wearing the colors of most every team vying for his services. Sanders most recently tweeted out Florida on Dec. 16, but the Gators are a longshot as we await Sanders’ decision.

“He de-committed to Alabama a while back and opened up the recruitment and it looked like for a long time that Alabama was going to get him back in the fold,” CBS’ Barton Simmons said this week. “There’s still some uncertainty here. Florida is in the mix. Texas is in the mix. But Alabama and Georgia appear to have the most traction right now. Georgia seems to have some momentum here. That would be a huge get for the Bulldogs, who lost the No. 2 running back in this class John Emery to LSU. If they can get Trey Sanders I think they’ll take that trade. So that’s the big one to watch for the Bulldogs.”

Georgia could certainly use some good news after it was learned today that quarterback Justin Fields will transfer.

Meanwhile, Texas is hoping that Sanders is drawn to its strong offensive line, which made Keaontay Ingram a star as a freshman.

