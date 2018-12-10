Two round NBA Mock Draft rumors Bol Bol to Wizards, more

Last week we presented our initial first round NBA mock but this week we are taking it a step further with two full rounds of picks. At this stage of scouting, things are quite fluid so players that are going in round two could absolutely jump up into the first round. Conversely, players going in round one could wind up going late in round two or fall out of the draft altogether.

At the top, we still have Duke phenomenon Zion Williamson going to the Suns and fellow Dukie RJ Barrett going to the Bulls. This week we have Bol Bol dropping to the Wizards, who are more than happy to scoop up the Oregon star in the seven spot.

1. Phoenix Suns: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

2. Chicago Bulls: RJ Barrett, SG, Duke

3. Atlanta Hawks: Cameron Reddish, SG, Duke

4. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kevin Porter, SG, USC

5. New York Knicks: Rui Hachimura, SF, Gonzaga

6. Brooklyn Nets: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina

7. Washington Wizards: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

8. Houston Rockets: Jontay Porter, C, Missouri

9. Miami Heat: KZ Okpala, SG, Stanford

10. Orlando Magic: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

11. Utah Jazz: Kris Wilkes, SF, UCLA

12. San Antonio Spurs: Jaylen Hoard, SF, Wake Forest

13. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jalen McDaniels, PF, San Diego State

14. Charlotte Hornets: Naz Reid, C, LSU

15. New Orleans Pelicans: Sekou Doumbouya, SF, France

16. Boston Celtics: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

17. Dallas Mavericks: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

18. Detroit Pistons: Nickeil Alexander, SG, Virginia Tech

19. Portland Trail Blazers: Sagaba Konate, PF, West Virginia

20. Memphis Grizzlies: Daniel Gafford, PF, Arkansas

21. Boston Celtics: Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas

22. Los Angeles Lakers: DeAndre Hunter, SF, Virginia

23. Indiana Pacers: Chuma Okeke, SF, Auburn

24. Los Angeles Clippers: Keldon Johnson, SG, Kentucky

25. Denver Nuggets: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

26. Oklahoma City Thunder: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

27. Philadelphia 76ers: Lamont West, PF, West Virginia

28. Golden State Warriors: Charles Bassey, C, Western Kentucky

29. Milwaukee Bucks: Matisse Thybulle, SG, Washington

30. Toronto Raptors: Marques Bolden, C, Duke

31. Phoenix Suns: Shamorie Ponds, PG, St. John’s

32. Atlanta Hawks: Aric Holman, PF, Mississippi State

33. Philadelphia 76ers: Ty Jerome, PG, Virginia

34. Orlando Magic: Caleb Martin, SG, Nevada

35. Orlando Magic: Moses Brown, C, UCLA

36. Brooklyn Nets: Ky Bowman, PG, Boston College

37. Minnesota Timberwolves: James Thompson, C, Eastern Michigan

38. Denver Nuggets: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky

39. San Antonio Spurs: Jaylen Hands, PG, UCLA

40. New York Knicks: Brian Bowen, SF, Australia

41. Utah Jazz: Jarrell Brantley, PF, Charleston

42. New Orleans Pelicans: Barry Brown, SG, Kansas State

43. Sacramento Kings: Zach Norvell, SG, Gonzaga

44. Philadelphia 76ers: Eric Paschall, SF, Villanova

45. Atlanta Hawks: Jalen Hudson, SG, Florida

46. Sacramento Kings: Lagerald Vick, SG, Kansas

47. Dallas Mavericks: Cody Martin, SG, Nevada

48. Los Angeles Clippers: Xavier Sneed, SG, Kansas State

49. Memphis Grizzlies: Terance Mann, SG, Florida State

50. Indiana Pacers: Austin Wiley, C, Auburn

51. Detroit Pistons: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga

52. Memphis Grizzlies: Markis McDuffie, SF, Wichita State

53. Atlanta Hawks: Bennie Boatwright, PF, USC

54. Philadelphia 76ers: Robert Franks, SF, Washington State

55. Golden State Warriors: Matt Morgan, SG, Cornell

56. Los Angeles Clippers: Oshae Brissett, SF, Syracuse

57. Charlotte Hornets: Darius Bazley, PF

58. Milwaukee Bucks: Kerwin Roach, PG, Texas

59. Charlotte Hornets: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia

60. Toronto Raptors: Charles Matthews, SG, Michigan

You can bet on NBA prop bets regarding next year's draft online at FanDuel Sportsbook.