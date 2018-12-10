Two round NBA Mock Draft rumors Bol Bol to Wizards, more

Last week we presented our initial first round NBA mock but this week we are taking it a step further with two full rounds of picks. At this stage of scouting, things are quite fluid so players that are going in round two could absolutely jump up into the first round. Conversely, players going in round one could wind up going late in round two or fall out of the draft altogether.
At the top, we still have Duke phenomenon Zion Williamson going to the Suns and fellow Dukie RJ Barrett going to the Bulls. This week we have Bol Bol dropping to the Wizards, who are more than happy to scoop up the Oregon star in the seven spot.
1. Phoenix Suns: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke
2. Chicago Bulls: RJ Barrett, SG, Duke
3. Atlanta Hawks: Cameron Reddish, SG, Duke
4. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kevin Porter, SG, USC
5. New York Knicks: Rui Hachimura, SF, Gonzaga
6. Brooklyn Nets: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina
7. Washington Wizards: Bol Bol, C, Oregon
8. Houston Rockets: Jontay Porter, C, Missouri
9. Miami Heat: KZ Okpala, SG, Stanford
10. Orlando Magic: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State
11. Utah Jazz: Kris Wilkes, SF, UCLA
12. San Antonio Spurs: Jaylen Hoard, SF, Wake Forest
13. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jalen McDaniels, PF, San Diego State
14. Charlotte Hornets: Naz Reid, C, LSU
15. New Orleans Pelicans: Sekou Doumbouya, SF, France
16. Boston Celtics: Tre Jones, PG, Duke
17. Dallas Mavericks: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland
18. Detroit Pistons: Nickeil Alexander, SG, Virginia Tech
19. Portland Trail Blazers: Sagaba Konate, PF, West Virginia
20. Memphis Grizzlies: Daniel Gafford, PF, Arkansas
21. Boston Celtics: Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas
22. Los Angeles Lakers: DeAndre Hunter, SF, Virginia
23. Indiana Pacers: Chuma Okeke, SF, Auburn
24. Los Angeles Clippers: Keldon Johnson, SG, Kentucky
25. Denver Nuggets: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue
26. Oklahoma City Thunder: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana
27. Philadelphia 76ers: Lamont West, PF, West Virginia
28. Golden State Warriors: Charles Bassey, C, Western Kentucky
29. Milwaukee Bucks: Matisse Thybulle, SG, Washington
30. Toronto Raptors: Marques Bolden, C, Duke
31. Phoenix Suns: Shamorie Ponds, PG, St. John’s
32. Atlanta Hawks: Aric Holman, PF, Mississippi State
33. Philadelphia 76ers: Ty Jerome, PG, Virginia
34. Orlando Magic: Caleb Martin, SG, Nevada
35. Orlando Magic: Moses Brown, C, UCLA
36. Brooklyn Nets: Ky Bowman, PG, Boston College
37. Minnesota Timberwolves: James Thompson, C, Eastern Michigan
38. Denver Nuggets: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky
39. San Antonio Spurs: Jaylen Hands, PG, UCLA
40. New York Knicks: Brian Bowen, SF, Australia
41. Utah Jazz: Jarrell Brantley, PF, Charleston
42. New Orleans Pelicans: Barry Brown, SG, Kansas State
43. Sacramento Kings: Zach Norvell, SG, Gonzaga
44. Philadelphia 76ers: Eric Paschall, SF, Villanova
45. Atlanta Hawks: Jalen Hudson, SG, Florida
46. Sacramento Kings: Lagerald Vick, SG, Kansas
47. Dallas Mavericks: Cody Martin, SG, Nevada
48. Los Angeles Clippers: Xavier Sneed, SG, Kansas State
49. Memphis Grizzlies: Terance Mann, SG, Florida State
50. Indiana Pacers: Austin Wiley, C, Auburn
51. Detroit Pistons: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga
52. Memphis Grizzlies: Markis McDuffie, SF, Wichita State
53. Atlanta Hawks: Bennie Boatwright, PF, USC
54. Philadelphia 76ers: Robert Franks, SF, Washington State
55. Golden State Warriors: Matt Morgan, SG, Cornell
56. Los Angeles Clippers: Oshae Brissett, SF, Syracuse
57. Charlotte Hornets: Darius Bazley, PF
58. Milwaukee Bucks: Kerwin Roach, PG, Texas
59. Charlotte Hornets: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia
60. Toronto Raptors: Charles Matthews, SG, Michigan
