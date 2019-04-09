USA

NJ

Unique Masters odds boosts offered by DraftKings on Tiger Woods

Matt Burke | Apr 09, 2019
Getty Images

Football season is in the rearview mirror. Ditto for March Madness.

Those are the most wagered on sporting events in the United States, but one sport that is quickly climbing up the ranks is one you might not immediately think of in terms of betting popularity.

Golf is pretty damn close to being the perfect betting sport, and this weekend’s Masters tournament is pretty damn close to being the perfect golf tournament.

DraftKings online sportsbook in New Jersey is currently offering unique Masters bets, including these odds boosts that you can’t get anywhere else.

Tiger Woods to win Masters: +2000 (boosted from +1400)

Rory McIlroy to win Masters +900 (boosted from +700)

Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler or Justin Thomas to win Masters +720 (boosted from +600)

DraftKings also offers unique Hole in One options. It’s not that far fetched to think one of these pros can ace a hole on this bandbox of a course as there have been 29 golfers that have hit a hole in one in Masters history. Right now you can get Tiger at +6600 to ace a hole at Augusta.

To take advantage of these odds boosts from DraftKings and get $20 in free bets go to https://dkng.co/metro20

 

 

