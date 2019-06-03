Updated odds Bruins Blues Stanley Cup Final moneyline total spread

The Bruins dominated the Blues in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Saturday night, winning 7-2. MetroBet dives into Monday night’s Game 4 to determine what the best bets on the ice will be.

Bruins at Blues (-1.5)

Moneyline: Bruins -110, Blues -110

Puckline: Bruins +1.5 goals (-300), Blues -1.5 goals (+250)

Betting Total: 5.5 goals (Over +110, Under -130)

Time (Eastern), TV: 8 p.m., NBCSN

The Boston Bruins’ power play scored four times en route to an emphatic 7-2 road victory at the Enterprise Center over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night, giving them a 2-1 series lead in the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals. The Blues will try to win back some momentum in their own building on Monday night, but it’s becoming clear who the better team is in this series. Bettors should expect another high-scoring Bruins victory.

Despite a 2-for-10 mark on the power play through two games, Boston’s man advantage unit was still firing at nearly 33 percent before their four-goal barrage against Jordan Binnington and company.

“It’s just the creativity and guys stepping into certain roles, certain spots and we fill for each other,” defenseman Torey Krug, who notched a goal and three assists in Game 3, told reporters. “When we’re on and we’re in sync we’re a really dangerous unit.”

The Bruins’ top line, Patrice Bergereon, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, combined for five points on Saturday night. Third-line center Charlie Coyle scored his eighth goal of the playoffs, which tied him with Bergeron and Marchand for the team lead, speaking to Boston’s superior depth.

“I think [our roster’s] tough to play against,” forward Marcus Johansson told reporters. “It wears them down. We don’t take any breaks, we have four lines that can produce and four lines that have stepped up in big moments. We got six [defensemen] that all make plays and it makes it tough throughout a whole series.”

St. Louis has gotten minimal contributions from players outside top-line forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz. Binnington has stopped just 36 of the last 43 shots he’s faced (.837 save percentage). The rookie netminder was pulled for the first time in his career in Game 3 after allowing five goals in less than two periods of work. Expect the Blues’ offense to get a bit more desperate and net two or three goals against Tuukka Rask, but look for the Bruins’ offense to keep rolling too.

The play: Bruins moneyline, Bruins vs. Blues Over, one unit each