Updated Super Bowl odds Eagles at 40-1, Cowboys at 33-1

Can you believe that we’re in Week 13 of the 2018 NFL season already?

Yes, the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. And with that being said, it’s never too early for updated odds on a Super Bowl winner. Why not, right?

The Saints are most favored to win the Super Bowl. The Rams are the only other 10-1 team in the league, with their sole loss coming at the hands of the Saints back on Nov. 4, explaining New Orleans’s top position.

That Week 9 game was an absolute shootout, with Drew Brees airing it out for 346 yards and four touchdowns, while Jared Goff threw for 391 yards and three TDs. Talk about high-powered offenses!

It’s hard to argue with oddsmakers liking the Saints to win the Super Bowl at this point. Yes, their defense leaves plenty to be desired —ranked 15th overall — but their league-leading 37.2 points per game is hard to ignore. That, and Drew Brees, who turns 40 in January, is having an MVP-caliber season, having thrown for 3,135 yards and 29 touchdowns entering the Saints’ Thursday Night Football showdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

New Orleans Saints 3-1

Los Angeles Rams 16-5

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

New England Patriots 6-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 10-1

Houston Texans 20-1

Minnesota Vikings 20-1

Chicago Bears 14-1

Los Angeles Chargers 14-1

Dallas Cowboys 33-1

Indianapolis Colts 33-1

Seattle Seahawks 40-1

Philadelphia Eagles 40-1

Baltimore Ravens 45-1

