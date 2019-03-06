Wednesday NBA odds Sixers Bulls Timberwolves Pistons advice

MetroBet takes a look at the best bets on the hardwood for Wednesday night.

Philadelphia 76ers (-5) at Chicago Bulls

Moneyline: Sixers -210, Bulls +175

Betting Total: 226 points

Time (Eastern): 8 p.m.

The fact that both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Chicago Bulls will be on the second half of a back-to-back when they face off at the United Center on Wednesday night should have bettors running to the windows to wager on the Over.

The Sixers struggle in terms of team defense on the road, allowing 114.2 points per game, which is 20th in the NBA. The Bulls aren’t much better based on their home defense this year, as they’ve surrendered 113.1 points per contest, which ranks 22nd. Daily fantasy players will want to consider picking up Philly small forward Tobias Harris, who has integrated nicely into the Sixers’ lineup. He’s averaged 24.8 points per game over his last five tilts, and his season average is 21. Ben Simmons has also been hot of late, notching 20 points per game in the same span, improving on his season average of 17. For Chicago, power forward Lauri Markkanen (19.9 points per game) has been tough to tame, scoring 26.6 points over his last five tilts.

Trends bettors should put faith in the Sixers’ 11-2 Over/Under record in their last 13 games playing on no rest (per Covers.com). The Over is 5-2 in Bulls’ last seven home games.

The play: Sixers vs. Bulls Over Parlay

Minnesota Timberwolves at Detroit Pistons (-5.5)

Moneyline: Timberwolves +180, Pistons -220

Betting Total: 223.5 points

Time (Eastern): 7 p.m.

The Detroit Pistons (31-31) will look to make it eight straight victories over the Minnesota Timberwolves (29-34) when these teams meet at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

Detroit has been in good form of late, covering in four of their last five contests while posting an identical 4-1 straight-up record. Scoring is up for the Pistons in this span, as they’ve averaged 113.2 points per game. Detroit has one of the weakest overall offenses in the league this year at 107.4 points per game, which ranks just 23rd. Point guard Reggie Jackson has elevated his game over the Pistons’ last five tilts, notching 18.4 points per game, significantly better than his 15.5 points per game average for the year. Shooting guard Luke Kennard has benefited from additional playing time, putting up 17.8 points per game over his last five efforts, a drastic improvement on his seasonal mark of 9.5 points per game.

The Pistons have covered in five straight home games and are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight tilts played on two days of rest. They’ll catch a Timberwolves team at the tail-end of a back-to-back after exerting themselves against the Thunder.

The play: Pistons spread

