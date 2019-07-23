USA

What is name of Minnesota Vikings lyrics song title by Lizzo?

Matt Burke | Jul 23, 2019
What is name of Minnesota Vikings lyrics song title
Getty Images

One of the songs of the summer is an upbeat hip-hop jam by 31-year-old singer and rapper Lizzo.

Not many people know the actual title of the song, though, as it doesn’t really stand out in the hook. Many simply know it as, “the Minnesota Vikings” song.

Here is the main verse:

Why men great until they got to be great?

Don’t text me, tell it straight to my face

Best friend sat me down in the salon chair

Shampoo press, get you out of my hair

Fresh photos with the bomb lighting

New man on the Minnesota Vikings

Truth hurts, needed something more exciting

So, the actual name of the song is “Truth Hurts.”

Lizzo is actually a Detroit native, but she moved to Minnesota in 2011.

A Green Bay radio station actually edits out the Minnesota Vikings lyric due to the Packers longstanding rivalry with Minnesota.

 

