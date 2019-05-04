USA

NJ

What time does Canelo Alvarez Jacobs start end free live stream?

Matt Burke | May 04, 2019
What time does Canelo Alvarez Jacobs start free live stream
Getty Images

In what is anticipated to be the biggest boxing fight of the year, Canelo Alvarez will square off with Daniel Jacobs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night in a match for the United middleweight championship. 

The first Saturday in May, and also Kentucky Derby Day, traditionally has monster fights and this year is no exception.

Canelo, the champion, is a -450 favorite heading into the fight while Jacobs is +350 to claim the title. Here is a look at the other matches on the card.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs: United middleweight championship

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Mauricio Herrera: Junior welterweights

Lamont Roach Jr vs. Jonathan Oquendo: Super featherweights 

Joseph Diaz Jr vs. Freddy Fonseca: Super featherweights

The card kicks off at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time but the main event is not expected to start until at least 11:25 p.m. Eastern. The card is expected to wrap around midnight.

To live stream the event here are a few free options:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jacobs live stream 1

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jacobs live stream 2

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jacobs live stream 3

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jacobs live stream 4

