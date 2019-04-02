USA

NJ

Will Phillies ever lose? DraftKings Sportsbook sets odds on first loss

Matt Burke | Apr 02, 2019
Will Phillies ever lose DraftKings Sportsbook sets odds
Getty Images

How long do you think the Phillies can take this winning streak?

If you think this thing’s going to Easter Sunday and beyond, you can put your money where your mind is at!

DraftKings Sportsbook has set odds for the date of the first Phillies loss. Here are the odds.

Tuesday, April 2 -195

Wednesday, April 3 +425

Friday, April 5 +750

After April 5 +600

DK also added odds for the women’s Final Four and odds for who will be picked second behind Zion Williamson in the 2019 NBA Draft. You can bet on these new markets right now and get a free $500 match bonus by clicking here.

 

