Will Phillies ever lose? DraftKings Sportsbook sets odds on first loss

How long do you think the Phillies can take this winning streak?

If you think this thing’s going to Easter Sunday and beyond, you can put your money where your mind is at!

DraftKings Sportsbook has set odds for the date of the first Phillies loss. Here are the odds.

Tuesday, April 2 -195

Wednesday, April 3 +425

Friday, April 5 +750

After April 5 +600

