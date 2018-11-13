Will Sixers Jimmy Butler make Markelle Fultz cry? Real odds

Prop bets gone wild
Prop bets have always been popular around Super Bowl and election time, but now they’re popular on the daily. As the legal sports betting industry grows, the more we’ll see terrific and hilarious prop bets like this: “Which Sixers teammate will Jimmy Butler make cry this season?”
Bookmaker.eu rolled this question out ahead of Butler’s NBA debut, which will happen Wednesday night against the Magic in Orlando.
Here are the odds.
Markelle Fultz +2000
TJ McConnell +3000
Ben Simmons +8000
Joel Embiid +1000
Field (any other Sixers teammate) +4000
No one cries -10000
No doubt, “No one cries” might be the greatest line in the history of lines. It’s also the line you should take if you’re crazy enough to actually bet on this.
We have seen this before in the NBA as the fiery Kevin Garnett made his Celtics teammate Glen “Big Baby” Davis cry on the bench in front of cameras nearly a decade ago.